South Island schools unite to tackle challenges facing boys in education, society

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Some of New Zealand's boys' schools are uniting to tackle the challenges facing young men. Photo / George Heard

A 13-strong group of boys’ schools are pulling their collective resources together in a bid to improve the outcomes of young men in New Zealand. Mike Thorpe reports.

The first rumblings of a new brains trust of boys’ schools came when the Herald broke a story about a South

