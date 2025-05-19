Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Education

First XV rugby shakeup: South Island boys’ schools plot breakaway competition

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The South Island’s First XV competitions could be in for a shakeup with a potential new competition on the cards. Photo / NZME

The South Island’s First XV competitions could be in for a shakeup with a potential new competition on the cards. Photo / NZME

  • South Island Boys’ School Principals propose a new first XV rugby competition.
  • The competition could include up to eight schools from Canterbury and Tasman, and six from Otago and Southland.
  • Co-ed schools like St Andrew’s College and Rangiora High School would be excluded from the competition.

The South Island’s first XV competitions could be in for a shakeup of seismic proportions with proposals for a new breakaway competition that could stretch from Southland Boys’ High School to Nelson College.

It’s a plan being drawn up and considered by a collective of South Island Boys’ School Principals.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Education

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Education