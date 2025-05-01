The fully enclosed venue of many names may have a few more to consider before the doors open, such as naming the stands after the region’s sporting legends. The current names, though geographically accurate, lack any sort of significance or creativity.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger at the city's $683 million stadium Te Kaha/One New Zealand stadium. Photo / George Heard

“The stands at One New Zealand Stadium are currently called the East, West and South stands. Any alternatives will be considered later in the year,” Venues Ōtautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said.

Other areas already bear historically inspired names.

“The northern stage pocket at the Hereford St end of the stadium has been named The Lancaster, as a homage to Lancaster Park,” she said.

The Lancaster will host The Field Club premium hospitality for sports events. It will be used for the stage during full concerts and will feature additional seating for large sports events such as All Blacks tests.

“Also marking Lancaster Park is the 1881 Club,” Harvie-Teare said. “The 1881 Club is the centre suite on level two. This exclusive private-member club, which will cater for 42 guests, is named after the year Lancaster Park opened and the exclusive club that ran at Lancaster Park under the same name.”

But the big-ticket items - the stands - are still up for grabs.

Canterbury royalty: Richie McCaw and Dan Carter with the Webb Ellis Trophy after the 2015 Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham.

Could you be sitting in the McCaw Stand? Will you be on the halfway line of the Carter Stand? Have you got a season pass in the nosebleed section of the Marshall-Mehrtens Stand? Which other legendary surnames are fit for a stand?

Sportswriter and broadcaster Phil Gifford pointed to the man behind a record that, in his opinion, could stand for “three lifetimes”.

“Dare I say it, I reckon it’s hard to go past [Scott] Razor Robertson,” he said.

“Razor played all his Super Rugby for Canterbury, played 99% of his provincial rugby for Canterbury, and of course coached the Crusaders to seven titles.”

The late red-and-black icon Alex “Grizz” Wyllie is another on Gifford’s list.

“What he did for Canterbury is kind of extraordinary. He played some crazily large number of games as a player and a captain. Then, as a coach, he won the Ranfurly Shield and had the ‘match of the century’. I think he has to be in the mix.”

Broadcaster and Sport Canterbury Hall of Fame inductee Lesley Murdoch said she’d like to see some female names in the mix, including Kendra Cocksedge.

Les McFadden, life member of the Canterbury Rugby Union, said he’d like to see the Deans name reinstated after a very short tenure at Lancaster Park.

“It was built for the [2011] Rugby World Cup – it was called the Deans Stand. And then the earthquake came and that was it,” McFadden said.

British Lions halfback Gareth Edwards passes to first five Barry John during the third test against the All Blacks at Lancaster Park in 1971. The number 3 stand (left) and the number 4 stand (right) are packed. Photo / File

The Deans Stand (named after Bob, Robbie and Bruce) and the Hadlee Stand (named after Sir Richard, Dayle, Barry and their father Walter in 1995) stood at Lancaster Park before the earthquake.

There was also the Paul Kelly Stand – a sponsorship bought by a car dealer rather than recognition for services to used car sales.

But before that, the stands had simpler names: the No 1, 2 and 3 (which became Deans), the iconic No 4 (that had Canterbury Draught painted on the roof) and the No 5 (which made way for the DB and then Tui Stands). The sprawling embankment was torn up to make way for the Paul Kelly Stand in 2000.

Lancaster Park during the last few days of demolition after the 2011 earthquakes. Photo / Kurt Bayer

The Hadlee name now lives on at Hagley Oval, Canterbury’s home of cricket.

Few other major venues in New Zealand dedicate names to sporting icons – not because they don’t have anyone worthy of the honour, but because it’s a lost revenue opportunity.

Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin has the Mitre 10 Mega Stand, the Speight’s Stand and the Forsyth Barr Stand. It also has the North Stand - at least until another company buys the rights.

Three of Eden Park’s four stands have naming rights sponsors – no mention of Brooke, Jones, Fitzpatrick or Fox.

Big grounds overseas are more in tune with honouring their past. The Melbourne Cricket Ground has the Shane Warne Stand and the Bill Ponsford Stand, the Adelaide Oval has the Chappell Stand and Old Trafford – the home of Manchester United - has the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand.

It seems more likely that Christchurch’s new stadium will go with sponsors’ names but, if Canterbury chooses to honour its past, who do you think should be top of the list?