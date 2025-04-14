- Work on Christchurch’s $683 million stadium is on schedule and within budget, with it set to open in April 2026.
- The stadium will have a 35,000 capacity for sports and 37,500 for concerts, with multiple bookings secured.
- Mayor Phil Mauger admits uncertainty about parking but emphasises public transport and foot traffic accessibility.
Work on Christchurch’s new $683 million covered stadium is running on time and on budget but the city’s mayor admits he has “no idea” where fans will park.
With the city’s long-awaited new stadium just a year away, Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger today took local media on a tour inside One New Zealand Stadium/Te Kaha.
The building site was a hive of activity as the giant new build now looms high on the cityscape and construction director Brian Hayes says exterior cladding is a main focus, as are interior fit-outs on food and beverage stands.
The roof is partially closed but, more importantly, the grass is growing off-site, ready to be rolled out once construction is complete.