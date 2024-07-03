Advertisement
Te Kaha Stadium: One NZ announced as naming rights partner on decade-long deal

The near-$700m stadium will be opened by April 2026. Video / Christchurch City Council

Te Kaha Stadium, currently under construction in Christchurch, has announced One NZ as its naming rights partner.

The stadium will now be called One New Zealand Stadium.

The partnership is set to last for 10 years, from 2026 to 2036. The 36,000-capacity venue, which will have a roof, is being managed by Venues Ōtautahi, the council’s venue and event management company.

One NZ CEO Jason Paris hailed the sponsorship as an expression of the company’s commitment to the South Island and Canterbury and said the stadium will bring the best music, live entertainment and sports to Christchurch.

Venues Ōtautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare described the partnership as a testament to their shared commitment to creating a venue that reflects the best of the community.

Te Kaha Stadium will be named One NZ Stadium. Photo / Supplied
Te Kaha Stadium will be named One NZ Stadium. Photo / Supplied

She also highlighted the alignment of One NZ’s values with the strategic priorities of Venues Ōtautahi and the city.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger expressed excitement about the partnership and said it was a huge step towards realising the world-class venue that the city has been waiting for.

He also welcomed One NZ to the council family.

The stadium is the last of the major post-earthquake anchor projects in Christchurch and is seen as a symbol of resilience and strength for the city.

The whenua (land) beneath the venue will continue to be called Te Kaha and the whole precinct will be known as Te Kaharoa, in recognition of the names gifted to the city by Ngāi Tūāhuriri.


