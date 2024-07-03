The near-$700m stadium will be opened by April 2026. Video / Christchurch City Council

Te Kaha Stadium, currently under construction in Christchurch, has announced One NZ as its naming rights partner.

The stadium will now be called One New Zealand Stadium.

The partnership is set to last for 10 years, from 2026 to 2036. The 36,000-capacity venue, which will have a roof, is being managed by Venues Ōtautahi, the council’s venue and event management company.

One NZ CEO Jason Paris hailed the sponsorship as an expression of the company’s commitment to the South Island and Canterbury and said the stadium will bring the best music, live entertainment and sports to Christchurch.

Venues Ōtautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare described the partnership as a testament to their shared commitment to creating a venue that reflects the best of the community.