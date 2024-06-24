Plans for Thirty Daldy, the new block by Mansons TCLM at 30 Daldy St, Wynyard Quarter. Construction is now well advanced. Photo / supplied by Mansons TCLM

Plans for Thirty Daldy, the new block by Mansons TCLM at 30 Daldy St, Wynyard Quarter. Construction is now well advanced. Photo / supplied by Mansons TCLM

Around 1200 staff at the national headquarters or support office of One NZ will leave Takapuna’s Smales Farm for Mansons TCLM’s new $550 million offices in the waterfront Wynyard Quarter next year.

Jodie King, the telco’s chief people officer, said today the business was going to the new twin-building 30 Daldy St.

In 2016, Vodafone, said it planned to move 1800 Auckland-based employees from Fanshawe St to $200 million offices on the 10.8ha Smales Farm.

When One NZ shifts in late 2025, staff will be on levels four, five and six in both towers at 30 Daldy St with at least 60 basement car parks.

The business is now in offices at 74 Taharoto Rd, refurbished in 2017.

Plans for Thirty Daldy, a new twin-block development of seven levels in the Wynyard Quarter. Photo / Mansons TCLM

The telco with 58 retail stores is now consulting with staff about what they want from their new offices, expected to showcase technology and demonstrate the company’s commitment to the environment.

Mansons has designed the offices to achieve a 6-star Green Building Council rating and sustainability featured will include electric vehicle and bike charging, 193 cycle spaces, close links to public transport particularly buses on Fanshawe St, renewable energy through solar panels, and rainwater harvesting.

The building is targeting a Platinum WELL rating by the International WELL Building Institute, ensuring it meets high standards for occupant health and wellbeing.

One NZ has established a workplace page for the move, sharing news and updates internally and says it will shift to “a more central location, surrounded by many business partners and customers, will enable us to enhance those connections”.

It plans a number of staff surveys and focus groups to further refine plans, saying the move could potentially occur next November.

Back in February this year - Culum Manson at 30 Daldy St in Wynyard Quarter where Mansons TCLM is building the huge new office block. Construction has advanced considerably since then. Photo / Alex Burton

King said Chris Farhi, Steve Rendall, James Thorburn and Matt Lamb of Bayleys had brokered the deal.

In February, the Herald featured the first in-depth interview about the new twin-tower eco-friendly office block on the Beaumont St/Daldy St corner.

Culum Manson said work was then up to level three of a new seven-level twin-block at what the family-owned business was marketing as Thirty Daldy but it has since advanced fast.

More than 3000 people will eventually work in those new offices, he said of the building with air bridges in a glassed atrium.

The site at 30 Daldy St is unusual because it is one of the rare freehold blocks of land in an area with mainly leasehold plots owned by Auckland Council’s Eke Panuku.

Mansons bought the block between Daldy St, Pakenham St, Beaumont St and Gaunt St but sold part of it to NZX-listed Winton Land.

One NZ head office, 74 Taharoto Rd, Takapuna. Photo / Michael Craig

Manson was then so confident about leasing the 24,093sq m premises at 30 Daldy St neighbouring Air New Zealand’s world headquarters that it sought no previous publicity about this project.

Building A on the Beaumont St side is six levels and building B on the CBD side is seven.

Mansons TCLM was ranked by a survey published in the Herald last year as New Zealand’s busiest developer in terms of the value of new projects started in 2022.

In February, Manson compared Thirty Daldy’s environmental features to the company’s new $650m Fifty Albert offices in the CBD, which giant Asian fund PAG has Overseas Investment Office clearance to buy on completion.

All up, Mansons has $1.2b of work in the CBD: $650m at Fifty Albert and $550m at Thirty Daldy, with Mansons expecting to finish Fifty Albert for Spark, Milford Asset Management and others towards the end of this year.

Last June, the Herald reported how Infratil had bought out joint venture partner Brookfield to take full control of One NZ in a $1.8b deal.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.