Blues legend George Thorogood returns to New Zealand for a three-show tour with ZZ Top

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

George Thorogood and his trusty ES-125 guitar are heading to New Zealand this week. Photo / David Dobson

George Thorogood is a showman, a storyteller, a Blues legend and, in his own words, he and his band The Destroyers are “probably playing better now than we ever have”.

For context, they began in 1973.

The 75-year-old is back in New Zealand this week to play three shows

