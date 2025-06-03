Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Christ’s College v Christchurch Boys’ High School First XV rugby: Historic grudge match brings record scores

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Christ's College hosts Christchurch Boys' High School in the traditional First XV clash, which dates back to 1892. Photo / George Heard

Christ's College hosts Christchurch Boys' High School in the traditional First XV clash, which dates back to 1892. Photo / George Heard

  • Christchurch Boys’ High School defeated Christ’s College 48-38 in a historic First XV rugby match.
  • The game was the highest-scoring match in the fixture’s 133-year history, with 86 points.
  • Cam Jones and Gavin Holder were standout players, showcasing exceptional running rugby.

There may not be a better level of rugby than top-end First XV footy.

It is unpredictable, emotion-charged and utterly tribal – all the things Super Rugby so often isn’t. It also tends to have history. Meaningful history – and a lot of it.

The 2025 edition of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Premium