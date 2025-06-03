Christ's College weren't fancied in their annual battle with First XV heavyweights Christchurch Boys' High School. The players never stopped believing. Photo / George Heard

Even Christ’s headmaster Joe Eccleton was careful with his words in the lead-up.

“It would be great to win the game, but I think more important is that the boys can compete with that sense of integrity and that commitment to those values,” said Eccleton.

Those values he’s referring to are honesty, respect, integrity, loyalty and brotherhood.

None of those values were evident in a pre-match prediction from one excitable former Boys’ High student. Maybe honesty – at a push.

“This could be a record score,” he boasted.

He was right – on three counts, though not as he expected.

Firstly, it was the highest-scoring match in the fixture’s 133 years – 86 points. Secondly, it was the highest score by a losing team in the history of this fixture. Thirdly, it was the most points Christ’s have ever scored in a match against their old foe. That’s not to say defence was optional by either side – there was plenty of that. The speed of the match and the running brilliance of two boys in particular meant the game was open and free-flowing.

Cam Jones in the open again. The CBHS right winger scored two tries and kicked three conversions and a penalty goal. Photo / George Heard

For Boys’ High, Cam Jones was electric on the right wing. It’s not necessarily his speed – or his step, though both of those are deadly in their own right. It’s the way he uses them simultaneously that makes him a nightmare for defenders. Out wide or in traffic, it doesn’t matter – he can find a gap like the chilling draft of a southerly. Jones scored two tries but sparked a few more – then kicked three conversions and a penalty when regular goal kicker Hanroux Wessels was forced to leave the field injured.

Christ's College fullback Gavin Holder was a star for his side in their 48-38 loss to Christchurch Boys' High School. Holder was always a threat with ball in hand. Photo / George Heard

For College, it was Gavin Holder who had the crowd in voice. The fleet-footed fullback made some impossible breaks through a blue-and-black defensive wall that seemed to have an answer for everyone else. The incredible solo try he scored just before halftime saw him wind his way through the opposition backline with more twists and turns than State Highway 6 through Arthur’s Pass. That try kept his side believing as they went into the break 24-12 down.

Holder also kicked four out of six conversions.

Christ's College students willing their First XV on as they almost overhaul a 15-point deficit. Photo / George Heard

College were never in front in this match – but until School’s co-captain Mac Chaplin went over in the 69th minute, they were never out of it either. There was something fitting about that try. Chaplin is an all-energy, old-school hooker with a massive motor – and he scored from a classic “Willie away” off the lineout, 10 metres from the try line. That sealed the result for School. There was only enough time for a kickoff and a knock-on before fulltime was called.

Christchurch Boys' High School co-captain Mac Chaplin hoists the trophy after his side prevailed in the traditional First XV clash. Photo / George Heard

The courage of College was admirable. They trailed by 15 early in the second half and then pulled it back to 27-26. The two sides went try for try after that and right up until Chaplin’s try, it was anyone’s to win.

As a rugby match – you cannot ask for more. As the latest chapter in a story that’s still being written, it was an absolute page-turner.

The story started in 1892.

That’s when Christchurch Boys’ High School and Christ’s College first battled each other on the rugby field. At the time, there was little more than a rugby field between the two schools.

The Christ's First XV from the inaugural Christ's College / Christchurch Boys' High School match in 1892. Photo / Christ's College archive

Boys’ High – or “School” as it’s referred to – was located where the Arts Centre is now. The school motto is still visible above the doorway of what was once the school gym.

Christ’s College won that inaugural fixture 34-0. And 133 years later, it is still their biggest margin of victory. In the 21st century, victories of any margin have been hard to come by for “College”.

Wins in 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2021 stand out from defeat in every other year. Even snow couldn’t stop CBHS from taking the honours on 2009 – the game eventually abandoned with an 8-3 scoreline. The history of this match is as rich as College’s old boys’ network.

“I do think this is the biggest or the most storied rivalry in New Zealand schools,” says Christchurch Boys’ High School headmaster, Nic Hill.

The match dates back 133 years and is usually played at alternating home venues. Pictured is Christchurch Boys' High School. Photo / Christ's College archive

“When we first played, we were a private school. This school was established because the University of Canterbury weren’t happy, with the quality of graduates in Christchurch.

“Maybe there’s some rivalry from way back then,” says Hill.

Whatever the fuel was, the fires of First XV rivalry burn as brightly as ever.

“There’s a lot of history and a deep sense of tradition between both the schools and I think that lends itself to the fact that the boys feel that they’re playing for something much larger than themselves,” says Christ’s College headmaster Joe Eccleton.

Christ's College headmaster Joe Eccleton takes in memorabilia as the college hosts Christchurch Boys' High School in the traditional First XV clash, which dates back to 1892. This year the match returned to the "Upper" field at Christ's for the first time in four years. CBHS won 48-38. Photo / George Heard

The history is taught to both schools. The Herald attended the Christchurch Boys’ High School assembly on the morning of game day. As well as traditional karakia and waiata, the 1400 boys in attendance are told about the origin of the match and introduced to teams that have contested previous matches. This year the captain of the 2000 side is a guest speaker – Doug Tausili.

His side lost 19-8. He advised the 2025 team to enjoy the day.

Christchurch Boys' High School students gather for assembly ahead of the traditional First XV clash with Christ's College. Photo / George Heard

Former players speak about the anticipation of the occasion and that it’s a truly unique match. Some of those players have played at the highest level.

“My dad went to Boys’ High, my older brother did as well. So even growing up, the College match was certainly something I looked forward to,” says Crusaders and All Blacks fullback Will Jordan.

“It’s the first sort of taste you get of that really big crowd and atmosphere,” he adds.

Jordan played in the 2015 match at Boys’ High.

“The new stand had been built, which was a special day, And yeah, I guess things went reasonably well, to be fair – we had a good win,” says Jordan.

It wasn’t just “a good win” – it was record-breaking. It remains the biggest victory in 133 years of meetings.

Crusaders and All Blacks fullback Will Jordan reflects fondly on his time in the Christchurch Boys' High School First XV. Photo / George Heard

“80-0 was the score. I managed to sneak over for a couple of tries. I think we scored late, the old record was 73-0, the biggest win. It’s certainly one of my favourite memories really as a rugby player.”

Just to set a few things straight, Jordan scored four tries – not “a couple”, and he scored late to secure the new record. His future endeavours are well known – and he’s left his mark on the blue and black jersey. A mark that current players like Mac Chaplin hope to add to.

“You put on the jersey and you see that 47 All Blacks, that kind of just reminds you of just everything that that jersey has meant to the people before you. You feel like you have to step up,” says Chaplin.

During assembly it’s Chaplin who delivers the history lesson – detailing how the first “School” rugby jerseys were actually Christ’s College jerseys (black and white hoops) that had been died blue.

Both jerseys evoke a sense of school pride that has at times boiled over. The match has been accompanied by scuffles and breath testing.

Christchurch Boys' High School headmaster Nic Hill. Photo / George Heard

Hill says the irony from his perspective is that the troublesome element in the past has often been from previous students who didn’t seem anywhere near as engaged in school when they were actually at school.

The 2025 clash brought a return to “Upper” field within the historic grounds of Christ’s College. It has been closed since 2021 to allow a new gym to be constructed. It is a special ground.

“I think for the boys it’s not just a patch of grass, it’s not just the turf that they play rugby on,” says Eccleton.

The scene at the Christ's College "Upper" field for the 1924 match. College won 16-6. Photo / Christ's College archive

Crusaders midfielder and one-test All Black Dallas McLeod knows how it feels to call it home.

“Having the whole school and everyone around you, yeah, it’s a pretty awesome place to play.”

McLeod played the traditional match in 2016, the year after Jordan’s demolition job.

“We had Ngani Punivai, he’s at the Canes. Sam Darry was in the team, Zach Gallagher, so there’s a few players that have kicked on now, which is cool,” says McLeod.

Christ's College old boy and current Crusaders midfielder, Dallas McLeod. Photo / George Heard

They lost 32-16 that year – but won in the entertainment stakes.

“We got the Sky fans’ try of the year that year, kind of a long-range. They were on attack, I ended up stripping the ball, getting an offload and then the Punivai brothers kind of connected down the edge,” says McLeod.

McLeod and Jordan both suggested there would be a wager on the match.

“We might have a wee bit on it, a lunch or something,” says Jordan.

And Christchurch Boys’ High School alumni from around the country will toast their old school – but so too should Christ’s College and New Zealand rugby, because this is where the game is alive and well.

This is 133 years of rivalry that is as passionate now as it has ever been.