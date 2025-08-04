Advertisement
All Blacks squad: Scott Robertson’s quest continues for the missing piece at No 6 – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

THE FACTS

  • Scott Robertson is focusing on tall, powerful loose forwards, adding Simon Parker to the Rugby Championship squad.
  • Robertson aims to build a team with size and power, similar to South Africa and France.
  • Parker is seen as a key player for future tests, offering size, power and resilience.

If there is one thing becoming clear in Scott Robertson’s coaching tenure, it is that he most definitely has a type when it comes to loose forwards.

Or at least he has developed a type – a fixation, perhaps, with tall, powerful, muscular sorts.

The inclusion of Simon

