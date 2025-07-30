Advertisement
Wallabies v Lions: Referee call highlights rise of theatrics in rugby – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
THE FACTS

  • The Lions beat the Wallabies 29-26 in the second test in Melbourne.
  • Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt spoke out about a controversial late try.
  • The match referee Andre Piardi was relatively inexperienced.

It says everything about rugby’s slightly warped values system that so many followers believe the real crime in the last minute of the second test between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions was not a poor decision by the referee, but the histrionics of Australian hooker

