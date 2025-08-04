Sport Panel joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW: Liam Lawson, All Blacks team naming and The Warriors' cruel loss to the Dolphins.

Another four new All Blacks could be capped in the coming weeks, with several new faces included in the squad for the Rugby Championship.

As well as an initial 36-man squad, Scott Robertson and his fellow selectors have named another six players as injury cover.

While uncapped players Leroy Carter, Kyle Preston and Tevita Mafileo have been named as injury cover, Chiefs loose forward Simon Parker has forced his way into the initial 36.

Robertson said all four of the newcomers had been on the selectors’ radar and deserved their opportunities.

“Simon Parker had an impressive Super Rugby season with the Chiefs and brings a valuable skill set and physicality that we are looking forward to working with. He has the ability to play blindside or No 8 and has gained experience in a number of New Zealand representative teams, so we believe he is ready for the step up,” Robertson said.