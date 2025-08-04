“While we are clearly disappointed for our men who are currently recovering from injuries, that has also created opportunities for a number of deserving players including the uncapped Tevita Mafileo, Kyle Preston and Leroy Carter. These players have earned the opportunity through consistent performance, and we know that they will take this chance. We are excited about what they will bring to the squad.”
Three-test All Blacks loose forward Peter Lakai has also rejoined the squad which, along with Parker’s addition, sees Christian Lio-Willie and Dalton Papali’i not included.
Among those recovering from injuries are halfback duo Cam Roigard (foot) and Noah Hotham (ankle), with experienced All Blacks Finlay Christie earning a recall as injury cover alongside Preston.
Injured quintet Hotham, Roigard, Tyrel Lomax, Luke Jacobson and Caleb Clarke will all remain in New Zealand when the side travels to Argentina.
The All Blacks will welcome back Wallace Sititi and Tamaiti Williams after the pair were forced to miss the French series due to injury. Both are expected to be available during the trip to Argentina, along with Beauden Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i and Scott Barrett, who all missed time in the French series as well.
“It is also fantastic to have Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi returning from their injuries, as well as welcoming Peter Lakai, Finlay Christie and Josh Lord back into the group,” Robertson said.
“We have some massively exciting and challenging games ahead of us and we are looking forward to reassembling and getting to work, starting with two tests against a very strong Los Pumas side.”
All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship
Hookers: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie McAlister.
Props: Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi.
Locks: Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland.
Loose forwards: Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.
Halfbacks: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham.
First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie.
Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Timoci Tavatavanawai.
Outside backs: Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.
Injury cover: George Bower (for Tamaiti Williams), Tevita Mafileo (for Tyrel Lomax), Josh Lord (for Luke Jacobson), Finlay Christie (for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham), Kyle Preston (for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham), Leroy Carter (for Caleb Clarke).
Unavailable for selection: Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Asafo Aumua, Stephen Perofeta.
