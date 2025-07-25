Advertisement
NZ Rugby faces tough search for CEO to lead both pro and amateur sides

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
THE FACTS

  • The new NZ Rugby CEO must balance professional and community rugby, requiring diverse skills.
  • David Kirk emphasises the role’s dual nature, warning against candidates focused only on the All Blacks brand.
  • The search will consider a balanced executive team, with the CEO, CFO and CCO roles integrated.

The job advert might as well say “unicorn wanted”, because given the scope, skills and experiences required to be the next New Zealand Rugby chief executive, there’s more likelihood of finding the mythical flying horse than there is the perfect candidate.

It’s a job that many ambitious high-fliers

