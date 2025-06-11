Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Behind the strategic timing of Mark Robinson’s resignation as New Zealand Rugby chief executive - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson: 'I think I have always understood what it means to be a leader.' Photo / SmartFrame

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson: 'I think I have always understood what it means to be a leader.' Photo / SmartFrame

Gregor Paul
Analysis by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more

KEY FACTS

  • Mark Robinson resigned as chief executive of New Zealand Rugby after six-and-a-half years.
  • Robinson’s tenure included a $175 million reserve, record revenue, and a new digital channel.
  • His era saw significant changes, but also strained relationships and debates over strategic management.

The headlines followed a predictable pattern, claiming that Mark Robinson’s resignation as chief executive of New Zealand Rugby after six-and-a-half years in the role was a shock departure.

But it really wasn’t, not in an age when corporate heavyweights are surrounded by a small army of advisers who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby