Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Gregor Paul: New Zealand Rugby face financial hole despite Gallagher’s sponsorship - Opinion

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The All Blacks coach and NZR chief executive join Elliott Smith and Liam Napier in the studio for an exclusive and wide-ranging discussion of all the big rugby issues. Video / ZB
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand Rugby faced a potential $50 million deficit in 2026 because of sponsorship and broadcast issues.
  • It secured compensation from Ineos and new deals with Toyota and Gallagher, improving its financial position by $20m-$25m.
  • However, uncertainty remains over future media rights, with Sky refusing to increase its $85m offer.

Earlier this year, New Zealand Rugby was facing the prospect of a $50 million hole appearing in its accounts in 2026 because of a loss of sponsorship, reduction in broadcast income and an increased payment liable to equity partner Silver Lake.

The national body had learned in early

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby