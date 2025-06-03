The All Blacks perform the haka before last year's Argentina test in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby has announced a new sponsorship with American company Gallagher Insurance, with the company logo set to appear on both the training and match-day shorts of all national teams, including the All Blacks.

It comes two months after New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and previous sponsor Ineos reached a settlement, after the petrochemical giant terminated its $21 million-a-year sponsorship deal with the All Blacks.

The settlement with Ineos came after the national body lodged an injunction at the High Court in Wellington this year.

Ineos had naming rights to the back of the All Blacks shorts and training kit, but it refused to pay the first instalment due for 2025 – believed to be about $10m – and also notified NZR it was terminating the sponsorship.

In April, NZR announced a replacement for the training kit sponsorship with Japanese vehicle manufacturer Toyota agreeing to a likely multimillion-dollar agreement.