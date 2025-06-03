The Gallagher Insurance and NZR deal makes up for the other part of the Ineos deal - a multi-year agreement that includes branding with the All Blacks, Black Ferns, Māori All Blacks and the two sevens teams.
Gallagher Insurance also becomes a regional partner of multiple All Blacks clinics a year, and the jersey partner for New Zealand referees across all domestic competitions from 2026, including Super Rugby Pacific, Super Rugby Aupiki and provincial rugby.
Gallagher is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, an hour’s drive from Chicago, which will host the Ireland-All Blacks test in November.
Gallagher Insurance has also signed All Black and two-time World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett as one of its global ambassadors.
Barrett’s role as an ambassador will see him supporting Gallagher’s community commitments in New Zealand and around the world. Gallagher also continues its ambassador relationship with Kendra Cocksedge, a Black Ferns legend.
“This is a partnership that reflects the scale, ambition and passion for rugby both our organisations have,” said NZR CEO Mark Robinson.
“We couldn’t be more excited to align with Gallagher Insurance, who already have deep expertise in elite sport, along with a key business focus in New Zealand and globally. This partnership helps solidify where we’re heading, not just with our teams on field, but as a sporting brand off the field too.”
Gallagher Insurance says it sees NZR as a natural extension of its global sports strategy, connecting with elite organisations that are shaping the future of high-performance competition.
“At Gallagher, we believe in the power of sport to build stronger communities and foster leadership on and off the field,” said Gallagher Insurance chief marketing officer Christopher Mead.
“Partnering with New Zealand Rugby – an institution that stands for integrity, respect, and excellence – aligns perfectly with our values. We are proud to stand with the All Blacks, the Black Ferns and all NZR teams as they inspire fans and unite communities around the world.”