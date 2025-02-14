Robinson told Newstalk ZB’s Elliott Smith that conversations began at the back end of 2024 and that they had been working on a resolution for “a little while”.

“There were some conversations at the back half of last year, so we’ve been working at this a little while, [we’re] obviously disappointed that it’s got to this stage where Ineos have breached and are wanting to walk away but by the same token we have to work quickly to protect our commercial interests and the wider game.

“We’re confident we have absolutely delivered on our agreement and we’re just going to have to work through it.”

Robinson wouldn’t be drawn in to speculating as to Ineos’ motivations for pulling out of the deal, with Ratcliffe citing market conditions in Europe adding financial pressure to the company.

“That’s for them to speak to ... we’ve been overwhelmed with incredible support from our partners around the world and domestically who continue to be really pleased with the value we offer in these partnerships.

“What we’re focused on is obviously getting a resolution around this matter and then focused on the future.”

Ineos said that it had sought to renegotiate the deal with New Zealand Rugby and expressed regret that the matter is now the subject of legal action.

“Unfortunately, rather than working towards a managed solution, New Zealand Rugby have chosen to pursue legal action against their sponsor. We remain in ongoing discussion with New Zealand Rugby.”

Robinson wouldn’t disclose details about any proposed settlement terms but did say there would remain contact between the parties around a possible resolution.

“As I say, we’ve been working on this for a little while. It got to a stage where clearly we weren’t able to do that and the next step the path we’ve gone down. We’ll keep in contact about whether there’s any other possibilities through mediation but I’m not going to comment on that.”

The NZR boss said he does not regret entering into the deal with Ineos.

“There’s been some really good things achieved in it, but unfortunately it’s got to this stage.”

Robinson declined to divulge whether there had been communication between the parties since the legal action was taken by NZR, but said they would “continue to work through it”.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor and golf reporter for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.