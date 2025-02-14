Advertisement
Sport / Rugby

New Zealand Rugby CEO speaks on Ineos contract breach, legal action

Will Toogood
By
Online Sport Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) CEO Mark Robinson has spoken publicly for the first time since it was revealed that NZR is suing Ineos for an alleged breach of contract that will leave the national organisation exposed to potential multimillion-dollar losses.

NZR informed the provincial unions this week it was launching legal action after Ineos, the world’s largest chemical producer and owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, abruptly walked away from its lucrative sponsorship agreement three years early and failed to make its first payment in 2025.

Ineos agreed a six-year sponsorship agreement with NZR in 2022. Its branding has been visible on the All Blacks, the Black Ferns and both sevens sides’ jerseys. However, with Ratcliffe now wanting out, that branding will be immediately removed.

The stoush could have widespread ramifications for the New Zealand rugby ecosystem, with financial challenges already prevalent throughout the game, particularly at the grassroots level, and Ineos among the three major sponsors alongside Adidas and Altrad.

The Ineos deal is believed to be worth $21 million a year to New Zealand Rugby.

Robinson told Newstalk ZB’s Elliott Smith that conversations began at the back end of 2024 and that they had been working on a resolution for “a little while”.

“There were some conversations at the back half of last year, so we’ve been working at this a little while, [we’re] obviously disappointed that it’s got to this stage where Ineos have breached and are wanting to walk away but by the same token we have to work quickly to protect our commercial interests and the wider game.

“We’re confident we have absolutely delivered on our agreement and we’re just going to have to work through it.”

Robinson wouldn’t be drawn in to speculating as to Ineos’ motivations for pulling out of the deal, with Ratcliffe citing market conditions in Europe adding financial pressure to the company.

“That’s for them to speak to ... we’ve been overwhelmed with incredible support from our partners around the world and domestically who continue to be really pleased with the value we offer in these partnerships.

“What we’re focused on is obviously getting a resolution around this matter and then focused on the future.”

Ineos said that it had sought to renegotiate the deal with New Zealand Rugby and expressed regret that the matter is now the subject of legal action.

“Unfortunately, rather than working towards a managed solution, New Zealand Rugby have chosen to pursue legal action against their sponsor. We remain in ongoing discussion with New Zealand Rugby.”

Robinson wouldn’t disclose details about any proposed settlement terms but did say there would remain contact between the parties around a possible resolution.

“As I say, we’ve been working on this for a little while. It got to a stage where clearly we weren’t able to do that and the next step the path we’ve gone down. We’ll keep in contact about whether there’s any other possibilities through mediation but I’m not going to comment on that.”

The NZR boss said he does not regret entering into the deal with Ineos.

“There’s been some really good things achieved in it, but unfortunately it’s got to this stage.”

Robinson declined to divulge whether there had been communication between the parties since the legal action was taken by NZR, but said they would “continue to work through it”.

