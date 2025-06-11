Greg Foran

Currently with: Air New Zealand, CEO

Far and away the standout name available. Like Robinson, Foran has resigned from his current job, and will step away from the national carrier at the end of 2025.

Now more than ever, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is a business first and foremost. Any sporting decisions can be delegated to those lower down the organisation, allowing Foran to focus solely on the commercial side of the job.

Yes, knowledge of rugby would be preferable for whoever steps in to replace Robinson. However, Foran did well to steer Air New Zealand through Covid, despite having never flown a plane before.

Would likely need to take a pay cut if he was interested in the job, though.

Sophie Moloney

Currently with: Sky, CEO

Like any sport, one of the most important aspects of NZR lies in its relationship with broadcasters.

While Moloney would be lacking in terms of out-and-out rugby experience, her knowledge of the broadcast media landscape would prove invaluable for NZR.

Also known to be a huge lover of sport, making a role with the national game a tantalising prospect.

Has also done very well to help maintain Sky’s share price amid a challenging media landscape for advertisers.

Cameron George

Currently with: New Zealand Warriors, CEO

Was reportedly wanted by NZR to replace Craig Fenton as the head of its commercial arm, however Robinson’s exit could force a rethink.

Since their return to New Zealand in 2023, the Warriors have arguably been the sporting success story of the past few years.

Results on the field have helped, but the Warriors also sold out every home game in 2024 – when they finished 13th.

Across the sporting and commercial sides of the business, it’s hard to think of anything over the past three seasons that hasn’t been a success.

Whether or not George would want to leave at a time where the Warriors are on such an upward trajectory, though, is another story.

Rob Nichol

Currently with: New Zealand Rugby Players Association, CEO

As head of the New Zealand Rugby Players Association, Nichol is already well versed in the state of the game in Aotearoa.

For years, Nichol has acted on behalf of the players. And while it would be a significant change to move into looking after the entirety of the sport, Nichol is the type of character to make that step up.

Has been a vocal critic of the NZR governance struggles of the last few years, so would have to mend bridges on that front.

Nichol already holds a notable amount of power within rugby in New Zealand and boasts a healthy relationship with board chair David Kirk.

Having the chair and chief executive on the same page would go a long way towards stabilising NZR in such a time of significant change.

Colin Mansbridge

Currently with: the Crusaders, CEO

If the relationship between the All Blacks coach and NZR’s CEO holds any sort of importance, Mansbridge might find himself as a quiet contender.

While the role of CEO encompasses far more than just the All Blacks, Mansbridge’s relationship with head coach Scott Robertson would see the relevant parties, mostly, operating on the same page.

For years, the Crusaders have been pillars of excellence in Super Rugby, helped by the fact Robertson turned the side from serial winners into an all-conquering force.

His role as a proponent in getting Christchurch’s Te Kaha Stadium across the line shows Mansbridge’s ability to engage with like-minded people and interests, while also overseeing the Crusaders’ reign at Apollo Projects Stadium.

There would be more than one contender currently operating at the five Kiwi Super Rugby Pacific clubs, but Mansbridge should be at the front of the queue – if that’s where NZR looks.

Nick Becker

Currently with: Auckland FC, CEO

Admittedly with just one season of being a chief executive in a New Zealand sporting side, everything Becker has touched in 2024/25 has turned to gold.

The Black Knights’ rise from expansion club to title contenders in less than a year is no fluke. Yes, being bankrolled by American billionaire Bill Foley has helped – but there are plenty of examples within football of money not being the answer to every problem.

Auckland FC have very quickly become the talk of not just Auckland but the A-League, given their ability to turn a match day into an experience for fans young and old. Their management, led by Becker, deserves credit for that.

Becker might not boast much experience in administration within New Zealand, but boasts lead marketing roles at football super-club Manchester City and sister outfit Melbourne City on his CV.

Like Cameron George, though, would he really want to leave at a time when his current side are so poised for success?

