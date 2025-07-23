Advertisement
All Blacks v France: Reviewing the performances of Scott Robertson and his men

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
Ian Jones gives his take on the final game against the French over the weekend.
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks reclaimed the Dave Gallaher trophy with a series sweep against France.
  • Will Jordan’s four tries brought his total to 42, nearing the All Blacks’ record.
  • The team focused on improving finishing, with depth and fast play as key strategies.

Three wins, a series sweep, the Dave Gallaher trophy reclaimed and the full squad given game time. Tick, tick, tick, tick for the All Blacks? There were bright spots, sure, but Liam Napier digs a little deeper to analyse the July series against France

