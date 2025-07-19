Advertisement
All Blacks player ratings: How they rated in third-test win over France

Winston Aldworth
By
Head of Sport
3 mins to read

The All Blacks have beaten France 29-19 and swept the series.
Opinion by Winston Aldworth
Winston Aldworth is Head of Sport for NZME, working alongside New Zealand’s best sports journalists in the radio and publishing teams.
15.) Ruben Love – 7

First start in the black jersey for young man with plenty to prove. Mixed first half summed up with nice dash on first touch and lost possession next time on the ball. Couple of iffy decisions with his kicking but confident and accurate in the

