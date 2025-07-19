13.) Anton Lienert-Brown – 8

Stalwart clocked up his 85th test, running on home soil, returning after 12 weeks with a crocked collarbone. Put his body straight back into the fray with grunty short-game work. Crucial try to end first half highlighted his strength and smarts.

12.) Quinn Tupaea – 6

Human battering ram battered away — he’s at his best blazing on to his first-five’s shoulder. A couple of handling errors.

11.) Sevu Reece – 7

Worked hard in his return after unlucky head knock in first minute of series. Brought trademark dash and hustled smartly for chances.

Sevu Reece on the charge against France in Hamilton. Photo / Dean Purcell

10.) Damian McKenzie – 6

Organised well and was able to get his team in the right areas of the park.

9.) Cortez Ratima – 5

Produced a smart rolling boot for Will Jordan’s try but sometimes seemed in two minds when delivering the ball from fast breakdowns. Halfback delivery seemed snappier when Hotham came on.

8.) Ardie Savea (c) – 5

A chip-and-chase 10m out from your own tryline? France were grateful for the three-pointer that followed; and again a few minutes later when he spilled the ball in his next carry in his own 22. First half was possibly one of his wobbliest in black. The Ardie we know so well — all leg strength, dash and breakdown bustle — returned in the second spell. Finished the match with the most carries (21).

Ardie Savea takes the ball up against France, in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

7.) Du’Plessis Kirifi – 7

Hurricanes skipper stepped up nicely following late call to the starting ranks. Loose pass in 13th minute hot on attack led to defensive scramble. In the second half, his old-fashioned breakdown skills came to the fore. Smart work to put himself in place to grab a crucial try. Another whose game improved as the night went on.

Du’Plessis Kirifi goes over for a vital All Blacks try against France, in Hamilton. Photo / Dean Purcell

6.) Samipeni Finau – 6

Finally gets a chance to show his goods in the No 6 jersey after watching Chiefs teammate Tupou Vai’i impress in opening tests. Handled plenty and was accurate without being able to physically dominate the big Frenchmen.

5.) Fabian Holland – 8

Tallest timber on show at 2.04m, his giant frame looks even bigger in the black jersey. The Dutchman has been the find of the series for Razor.

4.) Patrick Tuipulotu (vc) – 8

Phenomenal effort from ABs locking duo who each played full match. The Blues skipper showed he has much to offer to a team that occasionally needs serious grunt work.

3.) Tyrel Lomax – 6

Returning from injury, he didn’t get many carries.

2.) Samisoni Taukei’aho – 7

First lineout of the night went too long but the rest were better as he capitalised on hitting the taller locks. Contributed mightily with ball in hand.

1.) Ethan de Groot – 8

Handled the pill and bashed away well in an impressive first-half display. That half-chance try would have been well deserved.

Reserves:

Brodie McAlister – 7

George Bower – 7

Fletcher Newell – 8

Dalton Papali’i – 7

Christian Lio-Willie – NA

Noah Hotham – 7

Timoci Tavatavanawai – 5

Jordie Barrett – 8