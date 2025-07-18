Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss All Blacks team for third French test.

All Blacks v France: Rieko Ioane scratched from third test with hamstring issue

For the second week in succession, the All Blacks have been dealt an injury blow on the wing, with Rieko Ioane ruled out of Saturday’s third and final test against France.

Initially named to wear the No 11 jersey, 28-year-old Ioane has been scratched from the starting side to take the field in Hamilton with a tight hamstring.

As a result, the All Blacks’ backline will go through another reshuffle.

Sevu Reece will shift to the left wing, while Will Jordan returns to the starting side on the right after being named on the bench.