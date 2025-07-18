The move sees Jordan return to the wing, where he’s played the majority of his 43 tests, after seizing the chance to become coach Scott Robertson’s first-choice fullback.
Plans to give Jordie Barrett a rest have been scuppered after his involvement in the first two test matches, as he is named on the bench.
The All Blacks’ wing stocks, having only named two specialists, have been tested across all three tests of this series.
In Dunedin, Reece failed a head injury assessment (HIA) in the opening minute of the All Blacks’ win, forcing a reshuffle that saw Jordan move outward and Damian McKenzie asked to play 79 minutes at fullback.