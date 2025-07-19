Samipeni Finau was a standout figure in his first start of the series from blindside flanker with strong carries and a physical presence the All Blacks demand from their enforcer.

After two starts from Tupou Vaa’i at No 6, Finau sent a reminder of his claims in an impressive 65-minute shift.

In other areas such as hooker and halfback, though, the drop off from incumbents Codie Taylor and Cam Roigard was significant.

Given the widespread adjustments it should perhaps be no surprise the All Blacks lacked cohesion which resulted in few fluid moments for the 24,162 crowd to savour.

While the French were vastly improved, as expected after recalling their few experienced players, the All Blacks lacked composure and accuracy.

Their excellent carry and clean, the direct, combative approach and maul tries that were so effective in setting the front foot platform in Wellington last week, were absent at Waikato Stadium.

Backline moves were clunky, too, with the ball hitting the deck on multiple occasions as combinations battled to gel.

In but one example, the All Blacks were fortunate not to be pulled back for a clear forward pass in the lead up to Anton Lienert-Brown’s try just before the break.

Option taking was another issue for the All Blacks – too often they kicked poorly instead of keeping the ball in hand.

That the All Blacks gained the lead for the first time in the 59th minute through Du’Plessis Kirifi’s scrappy try speaks to their struggles.

With Brodie McAlister missing three lineout throws after emerging from the bench for his debut, the All Blacks needed big defensive plays to hold out the French.

Jordie Barrett pulled off a try-saving tackle on French replacement Émilien Gailleton and not long after Ardie Savea stepped up with a familiar breakdown penalty on his line.

The All Blacks needed Jordie Barrett to bust through the line and send McAlister over next to the sticks to put this contest to bed with four minutes remaining but this was not the performance Robertson was seeking.

There was no exclamation mark, no continued improvement, in the third match of this series against a French side missing the vast majority of their first choice players.

Holding the French scoreless in the second spell is a notable win for the All Blacks defence but, otherwise, they will be disappointed with many elements of their game.

Fringe players will be better for the rare exposure as Robertson pushes on with plans to develop four deep in each position but as the Rugby Championship looms, the All Blacks focus will now shift to regaining accuracy and momentum.

The All Blacks were forced into another late reshuffle when loose forward Luke Jacobson withdrew before kickoff to promote Kirifi to start at openside, Ardie Savea switching to No 8 and Christian Lio-Willie coming onto the bench.

Further changes didn’t help but the All Blacks were largely disjointed with lost lineouts, handling errors and discipline consistently hurting them.

In a reverse of the All Blacks comfortable second test victory in Wellington France applied pressure through their kicking game in the first half.

A helter-skelter approach from the All Blacks contributed to a sense of overanxiousness. One example involved Savea attempting an audacious chip that handed France the ball on the 22 which cost the All Blacks three points.

Another quick lineout allowed French No 8 Mickaël Guillard, who caused major problems at the breakdown in Dunedin, to earn a turnover penalty that left Robertson seething in the box.

French halfback Nolann Le Garrec claimed the opening try following a maul with a snipe down an unmanned blindside and his boot then kept the tourists ahead for the remainder of the half, with playmaker Antoine Hastoy also snapping a drop goal.

While the All Blacks claimed two first half tries – Will Jordan’s the best after Cortez Ratima exposed the French backfield with a deftly-placed box kick – their attack struggled to penetrate staunch French defence.

Two second half tries ensured the All Blacks emerged unscathed - keeping French winless in New Zealand since their last success in 2009.

But there was nothing ruthless about this All Blacks performance.

When he reflects on the series, Robertson will be satisfied with one of the three victories.

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Brodie McAlister tries, Damian McKenzie con 3, pen

France: Nolann Le Garrec try, Le Garrec con, pen 3, Antoine Hastoy drop goal

HT: 17-19

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.