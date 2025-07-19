Follow the action from the final test of the series between the All Blacks and France in Hamilton.

There have been plenty of changes made to the sides who contested last weekend’s test in Wellington as the series comes to an end in Hamilton tonight.

For the All Blacks, there are 10 personnel changes in the starting XV, with just Ethan de Groot, Patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland, Ardie Savea and Will Jordan returning for tonight’s test.

Jordan was initially named on the bench, however a hamstring injury to Rieko Ioane has seen the versatile back called in to start on the right wing.

On the bench, two other new faces join the squad, with Brodie McAlister set for his test debut as cover at hooker and halfback Noah Hotham also named.

For the French, there are eight personnel changes in the run-on XV, while Joshua Brennan moves to blindside flanker after starting at lock last weekend.

All Blacks v France line-ups

All Blacks: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Ardie Savea (captain), 8. Luke Jacobson, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Ruben Love.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. George Bower, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Dalton Papali’i, 20. Du Plessis Kirifi, 21. Noah Hotham, 22. Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23. Jordie Barrett.

France: 1. Baptiste Erdocio, 2. Pierre Bourgait, 3. Rabah Slimani, 4. Hugo Auradou, 5. Matthias Halagahu, 6. Alexandre Fischer, 7. Joshua Brennan, 8. Mickaël Guillard, 9. Nolan Le Garrec, 10. Atoine Hastoy, 11. Gabin Villière, 12. Gaël Fickou (captain), 13. Nicolas Depoortère, 14 Théo Attissogbé, 15. Léo Barré.

Bench: 16. Gaëtan Barlot, 17. Paul Mallez, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Romain Taofifénua, 20. Killian Tixeront, 21. Pierre Bochaton, 22. Thibault Daubagna, 23. Émilien Gailleton.

