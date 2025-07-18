Originals captain Dave Gallaher, who died in World War I. Photo / Supplied

THE FACTS

The All Blacks reclaimed the Dave Gallaher Trophy after defeating France 43-17 in Wellington.

The French team left before the trophy presentation, with coach Fabien Galthie criticising the refereeing.

Dave Gallaher was the captain of the “Original” All Blacks and died fighting at Passchendaele.

When they defeated France last weekend, the All Blacks were justifiably proud to have won back the Dave Gallaher Trophy.

It’s customary – polite, even – for the vanquished side in these affairs to hang about and watch the victors receive and raise the trophy. The French team, who had held the trophy since 2021, did not hang around for the presentation in Wellington.

After the match, French coach Fabien Galthie pointedly paused his press conference as the All Blacks’ victory song echoed down the corridors of the Wellington stadium. He has since spoken out about perceived injustices in the refereeing of the match. One seasoned observer said there was “saltiness” in the French mood.