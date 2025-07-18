Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

All Blacks v France: Skipping trophy presentation disrespects Dave Gallaher - Editorial

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Originals captain Dave Gallaher, who died in World War I. Photo / Supplied

Originals captain Dave Gallaher, who died in World War I. Photo / Supplied

Editorial
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks reclaimed the Dave Gallaher Trophy after defeating France 43-17 in Wellington.
  • The French team left before the trophy presentation, with coach Fabien Galthie criticising the refereeing.
  • Dave Gallaher was the captain of the “Original” All Blacks and died fighting at Passchendaele.

When they defeated France last weekend, the All Blacks were justifiably proud to have won back the Dave Gallaher Trophy.

It’s customary – polite, even – for the vanquished side in these affairs to hang about and watch the victors receive and raise the trophy. The French

Save