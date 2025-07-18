Love emerged through the TJ Perenara school of dedication at the Hurricanes. Already, having only played one test off the bench against Japan on the wing last year, he embodies everything it takes to be an elite professional athlete.

The breathwork, visualisation, training extras, he does it all. In that approach, he is a decade-long veteran as a test rookie.

With pace, balance, versatility, anticipation and developing game understanding, Love boasts the makings of a major asset for the All Blacks.

Love’s primary challenge this weekend in Hamilton, as he assumes Will Jordan’s fullback jersey and covers Damian McKenzie’s first five-eighths duties in his first test on home soil, is to be assured under the high ball.

France, as they have all series, will kick long and often to test the All Blacks back three, which has proven vulnerable to high hoists.

Safely navigate that barrage and anything else is a bonus but, with Love, you know a touch of brilliance is never far away.

“When you’re training and competing against Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan you gain a lot of confidence just being around them, talking with them off the field and being beside them on it,” Love said.

“There’s no reason for me not to feel confident. I was in this environment all last year, learning off the great coaches and players. This weekend I’ve got experienced wingers [Sevu Reece and Rieko Ioane] and Anton [Lienert-Brown] inside me so I’ve just got to play my game and back myself when opportunities come.

“I can bring x factor but also be reliable. I’ve done well under the high ball this year so I’ve got to make sure I’m adept when they put those kicks up. I’m vocal and good at giving players confidence as well.”

Finishing

This applies on two fronts; finishing try-scoring chances and ruthlessly finishing the job.

Impact from the bench remains in the spotlight for the All Blacks.

Last year’s northern tour signalled improvement but regression is evident, with the All Blacks scoring 10 points in the final quarter in the past two weeks.

Injuries to starting figures Tamaiti Williams, Wallace Sititi, Scott Barrett and Caleb Clarke weakened the All Blacks bench by promoting others. And with Beauden Barrett (hand) and Tupou Vaa’i (HIA) unavailable this week, depth is further tested.

With everyone on deck, the All Blacks could inject the likes of Damian McKenzie, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samisoni Taukei’aho and a powerful midfield option that remains up for grabs.

For now, though, the All Blacks need more from their ongoing two-pronged loose forward approach to the bench.

Brodie McAlister’s late-blooming test debut has flown under-the-radar but the 28-year-old proved a weapon after switching from the Crusaders to Chiefs this year. Expect him to continue that impact when his injection arrives.

“He’s a really big body and an incredible scrummager,” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said. “He’s great at his core roles. We’re really pleased with the consistency he played with all year. He’s worked so hard at his craft and this is his opportunity. He made a big call to come up from down south and he’s taken that chance.”

While the All Blacks blew France away with four first-half tries in Wellington, they were disappointed with their lack of second-half ruthlessness. The focus, therefore, falls on converting every chance they get.

Against superior opposition, squandering strikes could well define results.

French prepare the ambush?

All in for an upset to finish their long season on a high or one foot on the plane?

This French team should be better than last week’s greenhorns who had 72 collectively fewer caps than Beauden Barrett and were duly exposed.

France coach Fabien Galthie is said to have targeted this test. He’s ushered in eight changes, notably recalling his most experienced figures including tour captain Gaël Fickou, tighthead prop Rabah Slimani and powerful No 8 Mickaël Guillard – all of whom missed last week’s blowout defeat.

The All Blacks will be on high alert for Guillard after he caused serious problems at the breakdown in Dunedin.

Hulking lock Cameron Woki (knee) and midfielder Pierre-Louis Barassi centre (calf) are big injury setbacks which could affect France’s impact from the bench.

But after leaving their first-choice figures at home, one win would be enough to cast this tour as a success for France.

It’s no coincidence Galthié is complaining about the scrum and maul – and attempting to pressure referee Angus Gardner – as All Blacks tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax returns to start.

Lomax is among the world’s leading props and sure to further turn up the heat on the French pack.

No Barretts, no worries?

With three influential brothers in the All Blacks there’s always a strong chance at least one Barrett will feature prominently.

This week, though, with Scott (calf) and Beauden (hand) injured and Jordie rested, the third test against the French marks just the fifth time in the past decade no Barrett has been included in an All Blacks squad.

NZ Rugby Database states the All Blacks have played 122 tests since 2015 with only Georgia (2015), Japan (2022 and 2024), the Wallabies (2023) and France this weekend missing a Barrett.

The All Blacks won all those matches but two years ago in Dunedin, with a vastly changed team in their last home test before the World Cup, they escaped an almighty scare after finding themselves trailing 17-3 at half time against the Wallabies.

Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga, the latter slotting a late long-range penalty, emerged off the bench in the second half and Sam Whitelock and Ardie Savea came to the fore to help save the All Blacks’ blushes in the 23-20 victory.

Robertson will hope for a smoother ride without the Barretts in Hamilton but there is an element of risk with no specialist lock cover and no Beauden Barrett insurance policy to call on.

