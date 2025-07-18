Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

All Blacks vs France: Where the third test will be won

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss All Blacks team for third French test.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The third test against the understrength French could be dubbed a dead rubber but with the All Blacks embracing widespread rotation, intrigue is significantly heightened. Liam Napier analyses where this match could be won and lost.

Unleashing Love

In New Zealand, where our athletes rarely break from their humble

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save