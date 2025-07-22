Scott Robertson will have selection issues to manage ahead of the Rugby Championship. Photo / SmartFrame

Reader question: What do you make of the depth at hooker? Codie Taylor is getting on, and Brodie McAlister struggled at the lineout in Hamilton. Should Jason Ryan be worried? – G Pathori

Liam replies: Samisoni Taukei’aho is there and Asafo Aumua, who stepped up in Taylor’s absence last year, will return from injury soon. But we saw last weekend that the drop-off from Taylor to the rest is significant. The same is true at halfback without Cam Roigard. The All Blacks have been blessed with a golden generation of hookers in Dane Coles, Keven Mealamu and Taylor. The next crop aren’t at that level yet.

Reader question: Do you think there is still a place in the team for a small No 7 like Du’Plessis Kirifi? While he does punch above his weight, you can’t help but wonder if he would be effective enough to hold a spot against some of the opposition we will be facing. – Mike C

Liam replies: It’s a fair question. Du’Plessis Kirifi certainly earned his chance with compelling Super Rugby form but he’s adjusting to where he can bring impact in the land of the giants. While Dalton Papali’i was on the fringe of the July squad, Hurricanes teammate Peter Lakai is among Kirifi’s looming competition as he offers a noted ball-carrying presence.

Reader question: Hi Liam. Two quick ones: What did you think about the standard of officiating in the series (and so far in the Lions series)? What are the most critical rule changes you would like to see? – Floyd R

Liam replies: Don’t have too many gripes with the overall officiating but the breakdown was a bit of a mess in Hamilton. I like the general theme of speeding up the game and minimising stoppages. Fake injuries need to be outlawed somehow. The TMO needs to take a serious chill pill. That’s becoming the biggest blight on the game. The intentional knockdown can be managed with much more common sense. And I reckon you could lessen the importance of the maul.

Reader question: Do you think Ethan Blackadder has a future with the ABs? – Neil B

Liam replies: Wouldn’t rule him out at this stage. He has a big engine on defence, but he’s very injury prone and lacks punch with the ball in hand. The All Blacks want their blindside to be physically dominant on both sides of the ball.

Reader question: We had zero punch in the loose forwards starting with the two smalls, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Ardie Savea, before the French tired. I thought we had dust-binned this failed experiment. Why didn’t Scott Robertson limit the changes by keeping Ardie at No 7 and playing Dalton Papali’i at No 8. What are your thoughts on Kirifi given he’s so small at this level and only a No 7? – Kelvin P

Liam replies: That combination as a starting trio does look undersized. I think we’ve seen that opportunities for Du’Plessis Kirifi, and others, to gain turnovers for the All Blacks compared to in Super Rugby are much more limited. Kirifi has brought impact off the bench but he’s still adjusting to test rugby. I don’t like the idea of Dalton at 8 but the All Blacks were left exposed after selecting two openside flankers on their bench.

Reader question: There’s so much talk about bringing Richie Mo’unga back from Japan, but should we do the same for Shannon Frizell to answer the question at No 6? – J Bransen

Liam replies: I’m sure the All Blacks would love to have Shannon Frizell back. Last I heard, Frizell signed for one more season with Japanese club Toshiba (same team as Richie Mo’unga) and will then look to come home to chase another Rugby World Cup.

Reader question: Hi Liam. Did anyone play themselves out of the next squad? If so, who will replace them and who are the three new faces you’d like to see added? – Dave K

Liam replies: I don’t envisage big changes. Adding three extra players for the Rugby Championship gives the All Blacks more freedom, if anything. Six midfielders seems too many, though, so there could be changes there with more wingers added.

Noah Hotham is injured and may also need to be replaced by another halfback. Changes could come when Asafo Aumua, Wallace Sititi, Tamaiti Williams and Peter Lakai return from injuries and, at some stage, the All Blacks could also look at Chiefs loose forward Simon Parker, too.

Reader question: Have outsiders like Dalton Papalii done enough to remain in the squad over those who became injured? – Tom R

Liam replies: Don’t know if a brief cameo off the bench in the third test is enough to propel Dalton Papali’i into the squad, but injuries to guys like Luke Jacobson could potentially see him retained.

Reader question: Could we see Ruben Love start at fullback in big Rugby Championship games with Will Jordan at 14? – Bart D

Liam replies: It’s a possibility, but Will Jordan is the All Blacks’ first-choice fullback. After he shifted to the wing in the first minute of the first test they could have left him there for the series but the fact they pushed him straight back to 15 tells you that’s where he’s most effective and where they want him to be.

Reader question: Is Fletcher Newell a better tighthead than Tyrel Lomax? – J B

Liam replies: They’re probably on par from a scrummaging perspective but Tyrel Lomax offers much more around the field. Unfortunately, Lomax has been injured for most of this year – we’re awaiting the result from an X-ray on his thumb after his return in the third test against France. When he’s fit, though, he’s among the world’s leading props partly due to his mobility and ball skills.

Reader question: Do you think Leicester Fainga’anuku will get fast-tracked back into the ABs? – Carl M

Liam replies: He’s going to play for Tasman in the NPC first, so possibly not available until the northern tour – but great to have him back.

Leicester Fainga'anuku is on track to return to rugby in New Zealand. Photo / photosport.nz

Reader question: Why don’t the All Blacks have their names on their backs like the French? Cheers, Harvey White

Liam replies: It’s an interesting debate to be had. The Wallabies brought this in for their series with the British & Irish Lions too. While it appeals to a younger audience it clashes with tradition so I can’t see the All Blacks doing it any time soon.

Reader question: Could Jordie Barrett be the answer at No 13? He has so many similar traits skill-wise to Conrad Smith, wouldn’t he be better suited out wider and use a Timoci Tavatavanawai-type battering ram at No 12 to create space similar to Ma’a Nonu/Conrad Smith combo? – Arthur S

Liam replies: Could be something worth considering, but I’m not sure how much experience Jordie Barrett has at No 13 – and it’s a very specialised role, particularly on defence. He could probably pull it off, given he’s played wing, fullback and first five-eighths for the All Blacks, but I like his robust presence at No 12. He’s looked very good there since returning from Ireland. The more pressing issue is finding a complementary midfield partner. Billy Proctor could be the guy, but he needs more time at test level.

Reader question: Apart from Beauden Barrett, where are our world-class first five-eighths? – Ian U

Liam replies: Takes time to develop a world-class first five-eighths. Ruben Love has the potential to lead the All Blacks from No 10. Stephen Perofeta has battled injuries. But you’re right, depth at first five-eighths is a long-term issue that needs addressing. The Highlanders and, to a lesser extent the Hurricanes, are clear examples of that.

Reader question: Is it now clear that Ardie Savea is primarily an openside flanker, Tupoi Vaa’i a blindside flanker and Wallace Sititi our likely first-choice No 8? – Rory H

Liam replies: Ardie’s best position was always openside – it frees him up more than No 8. But he was world player of the year there in 2023, so he’s clearly adept at both. That’s probably the All Blacks’ first-choice loose-forward trio at this stage, but I’m not totally convinced about Tupou at blindside yet. We need to see it against better opposition. Samipeni Finau was arguably the All Blacks’ best player in Hamilton and Shannon Frizell is expected to return home for the next World Cup, too.

Reader question: What confidence can we take from the French series into the Rugby Championship and do we risk underestimating Argentina in Argentina given our marquee tests against the Springboks at home? – Neville M

Liam replies: Mixed confidence I would suggest, given the calibre of talent the French left at home. The All Blacks will be pleased to have given their full squad a run, but only one of the three performances matched expectations. But after losing to the Pumas in Wellington last year, there’s no way the All Blacks will underestimate the challenge of playing them in Argentina.

Reader question: When is Richie Mo’unga available for All Blacks? – Neville B

Liam replies: He’s expected to return home from Japan next year, once his three-season contract with Toshiba finishes. So he could be available for the All Blacks from July 2026.

Reader question: Liam, I think the biggest area of uncertainty is the wing position. I think we keep Billy Proctor at centre, so who goes on the wings? I don’t think Sevu Reece should be there at all. After last Saturday, I am tempted to have Ruben Love at fullback and then Jordan and Clarke on the wings. I would also be bringing in Caleb Tangitau and the Chiefs’ winger Emoni Narawa. Your thoughts? – Bruce G

Ruben Love on the run for the All Blacks against France, in Hamilton. Photo / Dean Purcell

Liam replies: I agree that’s one area that needs big improvement. It’s a shame we didn’t get to see Caleb Clarke (he’s sidelined for up to two months with an ankle injury) as he is the best winger in the air. Jordan is exceptional wherever he plays. The All Blacks don’t seem to have much faith in Narawa but both wings are highly contestable. Caleb Tangitau, Leroy Carter and Chay Fihaki, among others, will push hard for inclusion in coming years.

Reader question: I watched the third test in a sports bar in the UK. What struck me was the vast difference of the player assessments from those of some NZ journalists.

In particular, the patrons, and later some British commentators, were fulsome in their praise of Damien McKenzie for tactical kicking (leading to one try), positional play and speed with rocket wide passes. And yet one NZ journalist rated him “4”.

I think we should grateful that we have both BB and DMac. Neither are perfect, but both are world-class. – Roger L

Liam replies: Interesting observation. Depth at first five-eighths isn’t great in New Zealand at the moment, so I’m sure the All Blacks are grateful to have both those guys in their squad. While McKenzie wasn’t at his best, it’s easy to forget he led the All Blacks from No 10 to their upset victory over Ireland that snapped the hosts’ 19-match unbeaten run in Dublin, last year.

Liam Napier is a senior sports journalist and rugby correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.