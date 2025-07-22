Advertisement
All Blacks’ squad depth analysed after French series sweep

Liam Napier
All Blacks players line up for the anthems, in Hamilton. Photo / SmartFrame

All Blacks players line up for the anthems, in Hamilton. Photo / SmartFrame

THE FACTS

  • Scott Robertson is considering his squad for the Rugby Championship after the All Blacks’ 3-0 series win over France.
  • Concerns remain about the All Blacks’ forward power and depth at hooker, with Codie Taylor ageing.
  • Du’Plessis Kirifi’s size is questioned, while Ruben Love and Will Jordan’s positions are debated.

After a three-test series sweep of France, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has a lot to consider in picking his squad for the Rugby Championship. Herald rugby writer Liam Napier answers readers’ queries on the state of the team.

Reader question: While pleased (thankful) with the , I have a nagging feeling the ABs just don’t have the forward power and punch to combat the Boks, and yet our back play is not that brilliant (if we think we can play helter-skelter rugby to win big games). I see forward size and power dominating world rugby, and fear for the game in NZ and Australia. I hope NZR under David Kirk will be much better at combating this than under Mark Robinson. What do you think? – David L

