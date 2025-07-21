But this time, King’s made no mistake and instead of a late slip, there was even a cherry on top as they engineered a textbook try with the final play of the match to secure a bonus point.

That kept them in touch with St Kentigern, who remain three points clear, before their long-awaited top-of-the-table clash this Saturday.

King's lock Jacob Carter takes a lineout win against Kelston. Photo / Bruce Holloway

With two rounds to play, Kelston still have mathematical possibilities of making the semifinals and defending their title, but would have to beat always-difficult Auckland Grammar in their final round-robin match and rely on other results.

King’s were well worth their win, with their mauling ability and incisiveness out wide the key features.

But another distinctive feature of matches at Va’aiga Tuigamala Field is the entertaining sideline comments from the Kelliblock faithful and one verbal joust on Saturday triggered reflection on the wider merits King’s have offered during this campaign.

“Why are you acting so tough,” one spectator rather-too-loudly inquired of a King’s player who was embroiled in a slightly confrontational stand-off near the touchline. “You go to a private school!”

Everyone loves a slightly derisory boiler-plate stereotype in rugby, and it drew the intended laugh. But this season, it would be a mistake to try to typecast King’s in any such formulaic sense, because they are quite versatile and don’t fit any particular mould, private or public.

They are a very well-balanced team, capable of being many different things as the occasion demands, as they showed against Kelston in working their way to a 21-0 lead early in the second half.

Charlie Burn wraps up a Kelston runner in their First XV clash. Photo / Bruce Holloway

First five-eighths Marco Miln is very reliable, they have a well-drilled pack that keep errors to a minimum and defend staunchly, and speedy attacking talent out wide.

And anyone who thinks private schoolboys can’t be tough hasn’t met the likes of flanker Johan Schaumkell, hooker Charlie Burn or prop Sione Manuopangai.

It took 15 minutes for King’s to break Kelston down, but when they did, they made quite a statement, mauling 20m for Burn to score.

A second try, 13 minutes later, was even more emphatic and from the other end of the rugby spectrum. King’s spun the ball wide and, with input from Schaumkell and winger Ryan Young, went 70m for powerfully built centre T.J. Anae Paila to dot down under the posts.

King's College loosie Johan Schaumkell looks to pass the ball. Photo / Bruce Holloway

In the second half, King’s lock Jacob Carter – another to have a good game – charged down a clearing kick and fed Schaumkell to score under the posts.

Kelston replied with a good unconverted try out wide to lively winger Tariec Mulitalo, while No 8 Satali Asolelei Fretton and second five-eighths Koupa Nomotu were occasionally influential.

But King’s had a size advantage and were better organised and it was no surprise that Schaumkell was able to score again right on fulltime.

St Kentigern retained their three-point lead on the table with a 43-17 win over St Paul’s College, where the feature was three tries to No 8 Lucian Mikaele. St Paul’s fullback Sebastian Smith accounted for 12 of his team’s points. St Kentigern’s points differential remains more than twice as healthy as anybody else’s.

Sacred Heart secured their most comprehensive win of the season with a 73-14 romp over Dilworth School.

Sacred Heart’s goalkicking has been rather haphazard this season but on this occasion, Keanu Simpson – younger brother of New Zealand Under-20s first five-eighths Rico Simpson – made nine conversions to go with his two tries, for a 28-point haul.

Versatile flanker Etikeni Helu accounted for three of Sacred’s 11 tries, while another highlight was No 8 Cruiz Simpson stepping both ways to baffle the defence in a 15m run to score under the posts.

Dilworth’s prospects weren’t helped by copping two yellow cards, but prop Adrian Vea kept them in the contest early on with a try, while centre Solomon Westerlund scored one of the day’s best with a clever intercept and 80m sprint to score at the start of the second spell.

Auckland Grammar squeaked home 25-24 against fourth-placed Liston College to rise to fifth in the standings, after trailing 17-13 at halftime. Two tries to right wing Tawa Frape proved critical and Grammar could yet sneak a top-four berth, despite four losses.

St Peter’s College beat De La Salle College 28-17, after leading 14-7 at halftime. There were two tries to left wing Christian Roache, while first five-eighths Malakai Hafoka nailed all four of his conversions, in the process taking his season’s points tally to a very worthy 165 (just one try) from nine matches.

Mt Albert Grammar School grabbed their third win of the season, beating Botany Downs Secondary College 38-3, with right wing Adam Gruebner the standout with two tries.

Auckland 1A Points: St Kentigern 43, King’s College 40, Sacred Heart 39, Liston 31, Auckland Grammar 29, Kelston 26, St Peter’s 26, St Paul’s 15, Mt Albert Grammar 15, Dilworth 7, De La Salle 5, Botany Downs 3.

Auckland 1A draw: (Saturday, 2.30pm) De La Salle v Mt Albert Grammar; St Peter’s v Liston; St Paul’s v Auckland Grammar; Dilworth v Kelston; King’s College v St Kentigern; Botany Downs v Sacred Heart.

Tight at the top in North Harbour

Only points differential separates old rivals Westlake Boys High School (+376) and Rosmini College (+340) at the head of the Kyocera-sponsored North Harbour First XV championship after 11 rounds.

Rosmini grafted to a 10-0 home win over a committed Rangitoto College team, thanks to tries from prop Charlie Clarkson and winger Braden Morley.

But their failure to secure a bonus point in a tight contest allowed Westlake to draw level after a 71-14 home romp over sixth-placed Mahurangi College, where Fijian winger Yisrael Tukania turned in a man-of-the-match performance.

Mahurangi brought Scottish-style tactics to the contest, running it straight with grubber kicks through, and Westlake never got into gear until late in the first half, though eventually led 25-7 at the break.

But in the second half, the Westlake of old returned and from the kickoff, Tukania showed absolute pace and brutal fending to run 50m and score. It was everything you would expect from a Fijian winger and minutes later, Tukania was at it again, operating exclusively in a 2.5m sideline corridor. He then picked up a third try, while over on the right wing, Harper Wilson also showed blistering pace for a try.

As the floodgates opened, both Arlo and Levi Leith got on the scoresheet, while No 8 Travis Findlay finished with two tries. Blindside Finn Nowakowski Craig and fullback Sam Wech scored for Mahurangi.

Third-placed Whangārei Boys’ High School kept in touch with a 41-15 away win over Takapuna Grammar, with right wing Casey Wright accounting for 16 of the points with a try, a penalty and four conversions. Massey High School beat Ōrewa College 47-10 in the other fixture.

North Harbour draw: (Saturday, midday): Whangārei v Rosmini; Mahurangi v Takapuna; Massey v Westlake; Ōrewa v Rangitoto.

North Harbour points: Rosmini 48, Westlake 48, Whangārei 43, Rangitoto 33, Massey 25, Mahurangi 16, Takapuna Grammar 6, Ōrewa 1.

Hastings win means a new champion will be crowned in Super 8

Hastings Boys’ High School coach Jason Shoemark acknowledges that his team’s chances of reaching the Super 8 final are slim.

However, he found solace in the fact that Hastings have ended the reign of the current title holders, Tauranga Boys’ College, and are approaching peak form.

Tauranga’s third consecutive defeat means they can no longer defend their crown, while Hastings demonstrated their best in a 41-27 triumph.

With one round remaining, Palmerston North Boys’ High School lead the standings with 25 points, closely followed by Rotorua Boys’ High School with 24 points.

Hastings sit in third place with 21 points. For Hastings to have a chance at winning their first Super 8 title since 2017, they will need either sixth-placed Napier Boys’ High School to defeat Palmerston North or seventh-placed New Plymouth Boys’ High School to upset Rotorua.

It’s not impossible but Shoemark is impressed by the two teams that have defeated Hastings this season.

“Palmerston North are a class act, with reliable, athletic forwards, Jamie Viljoen at 10, and some lightning-fast backs outside him,” Shoemark observed.

“Despite the loss to Rotorua, we felt pretty positive after that game. It was the best we had attacked all season. Before facing Tauranga, we emphasised the importance of starting well, being disciplined and not giving the opposition easy ins and outs.”

Hastings answered the demand to begin strongly against Tauranga, leading 14-5 after 20 minutes. In the third minute, hooker P.J. Peivi burrowed over from a lineout drive while the loping stride of Eli Southwick was a stunning riposte to an earlier strike by opposite lock Kahn “Little Lurch” Charlton.

Hastings were pinned in their territory when captain Vincent Kite cannoned through the navy-blue wall and sent Southwick on a 40m gallop.

However, Hastings soon entered a rut, conceding three of the next four tries. Brothers Jay and Tommy McQuoid, along with Cooper Spratley, all capitalised on Hastings’ mistakes after sustained, strategic phases.

The game shifted dramatically with 15 minutes to go. Trailing 27-22, Hastings scrambled to reclaim a ball that Charlton had palmed at a lineout on halfway. What followed were 16 quick, precise passes stretching both touchlines, forwards and backs interacting seamlessly, culminating in Panapa Peia scoring unopposed on the right wing. Left-footed Tony Faumuina converted from the sideline, allowing Hastings to reclaim the lead.

Just four minutes later, Hurricanes U18 No 8 Peia emerged on the left wing, supporting a rocketing rush from prop Isireli Qaranivalu, who scored in the same corner in the 67th minute to terminate the Titans. Qaranivalu, weighing 116kg, has made 52 appearances for Hastings.

“He originally started as a winger, then played as a centre, moved to eight, and now he’s a prop,” Shoemark laughed. “He’s quite dynamic, with a massive engine. He’s in line for New Zealand Schools selection. We’re working on strengthening his set piece. We don’t go backward in the scrum, but at 115kg, he could be even more dominant.”

Hastings improved their record in Super 8 matches against Tauranga to 16-12.

“We haven’t had a full-strength team since the St Kentigern game in pre-season. Our centre, Triumph Voice, was injured for several games. Lambert Panapa broke his hand and John Lameko, our winger, had his teeth knocked out. It’s been a constant challenge.

“The bright side is that we’ve been able to build depth within the squad. Players have been forced to step up and play more minutes than they expected. We’re looking forward to our match against Hamilton Boys’ High next week, and while we’re not looking too far ahead, we are in better shape for the Hurricanes’ top-four qualifiers.”

Hastings have dedicated their season to late headmaster Rob Sturch.

“You could really sense his passion for rugby and Hastings every day,” Shoemark said. “He would see us off on the bus and be on the sideline at every game. He was fully engaged with the team and cared deeply for the boys. It’s definitely different without him, and we’re definitely keen to do something special.”

Meanwhile, in a possible precursor to the final, Rotorua Boys’ inflicted a first loss upon Palmerston North Boys’, winning 19-15 at Massey University.

Palmerston North scored three long-range tries to centre Caden Pardy, halfback Henry Speedy and winger Cole Cullen, but were left to regret an unusually inaccurate goalkicking display by Jamie Viljoen, who missed all three conversions.

Rotorua excelled by keeping possession confined to close quarters, resulting in three tries scored by their forwards Solomone Mailulu, Jake Hutchings and Hunter Weaver.

Openside flanker Hutchings proved to be a towering presence on the field, while lock Weaver’s try in the 54th minute helped propel the visitors into the lead. Despite losing captain Te Ariki Rogers to the sin bin late in the match, Rotorua’s resilience carried them to their fifth consecutive victory.

Hamilton Boys’ High School trounced Gisborne Boys’ High School 71-5. No 8 Corban Dunlop had a hat-trick by halftime while fullback Nathan Stephens completed his hat-trick in the second spell. Jackson Botherway was faultless from the tee, kicking six conversions before being replaced.

Napier Boys’ warmed up for Wednesday’s Polson Banner by subduing New Plymouth Boys’ 27-10. Carlo Mienie, Angus Lovatt, Ollie McLaughlin and Joseph Jury Senitu scored the host’s four tries. Visiting loose forward Luke Goodman was tireless and rewarded late for his industry.

Tauranga’s fundraiser kit

To mark the end of their Super 8 season and celebrate all the teams that have run out on Nicholson Field over the years, the Tauranga Boys’ College First XV will wear a special strip for their match against Gisborne Boys’ High School at 12 noon on Saturday.

The team will be sporting a royal-blue jersey with a white collar, last seen in action over 20 years ago. Then on Monday, the jerseys will go up for auction on Trade Me, with all proceeds going towards the college’s sports pavilion and Old Boys Lounge.

Super 8 points: Palmerston North 25, Rotorua 24, Hastings 21, Hamilton 18, Tauranga 18, Napier 12, New Plymouth 5, Gisborne 4.

Super 8 draw: (Wednesday, midday) Palmerston North v Napier; (Saturday midday) Hamilton v Hastings; Rotorua v New Plymouth; Tauranga v Gisborne.

Central North Island: Feilding on target for home semifinal

Feilding High School nudged ahead of Lindisfarne College and into second place in the Central North Island championship with a 35-10 away win over Wesley College.

And that result also assisted St Paul’s Collegiate to move into fourth place with a 23-7 home win over Whanganui Collegiate.

Feilding started strongly against Wesley, keeping them pinned in their 22 for long periods, and struck first through a line break from Monty Gibson, who popped a pass to Alani Fakava, who pumped his legs for 8m to drive over.

Feilding High School's lineout in action against Wesley College.

Wesley went deep on attack but a clutch intercept from Nixon Foreman allowed fullback Peni Havea to blast away untouched for a 90m try.

Feilding’s third try came from a great kick-chase by Aston Scott. From a ruck, Monty Gibson got a charge-down and flanker Austin Tunnicliffe gobbled up the deflection to score for a 21-0 halftime lead.

In the second spell, prop Kingston Ngata crashed over early, then centre James Tuituba collected a loose ball and ran in a 40m try.

Foreman had a perfect day with the boot, with five from five.

Wesley lifted their efforts at the end and got reward with Semi Keli evading the defence on the right wing, and a further try to Walter Tausala.

Feilding High School's Joseph Nikola (centre) received his First XV cap after the match against Wesley College.

Central North Island points: St Peter’s 34 (7 matches), Lindisfarne 31 (8 matches), Feilding 27 (6 matches), Wesley 18 (6 matches), St Paul’s 15 (6 matches), Whanganui 12 (6 matches), St John’s Hamilton 11 (7 matches), Francis Douglas 6, St John’s Hastings 0.

Central North Island draw: (Saturday) St Paul’s v St John’s Hamilton; Feilding v Whanganui; St Peter’s v St John’s Hastings; Francis Douglas v Wesley.

Scots in decline

If there was ever a vivid illustration of the spectacular decline that Scots College have suffered in 2025, it was their 97-10 blowout loss to defending champions St Patrick’s College Silverstream in round nine of the Wellington Premiership.

Since 2012, the rivalry has been among the most intense and compelling in the country, with 16 out of 22 games decided by less than a converted try. Scots have triumphed in nine of those matches, including four finals, one of which was as recent as 2023.

Despite this pedigree and having a fulltime rugby director, Scots have so few front-rowers that several fixtures have been reduced to uncontested scrums, and they even defaulted against Wellington College. Given these circumstances, it was no surprise that a bigger, slicker, motivated Silverstream, who have won 15 consecutive games in the competition, almost cracked a century.

For Silverstream, Lochie Jackson (3), Riley Browne (2), William Davis Lenz (2), Elijah Solomona, Osaiasi Manu, Heath Tuifao, Kingston Hill, Jordan Russell, Axel Daken, Fletcher Cooper and Ryder Thompson scored tries, with Cooper slotting 11 out of 15 conversions.

Is the lopsided scoreline a brief aberration, or is Scots rugby systematically in decline? Attempts to seek answers from the school have been met with stonewalled silence.

St Pat’s Town stayed in the hunt for a home semifinal by decisively defeating Rongotai College 54-22. Merciless prop Ioane Aukusitino clattered over for three of the hosts’ tries, joined by forward colleagues Donncha McNamara-Taele, Faimalie Tagoai and Ethan Lepou. Rongotai were hearty with halfback Quinn Kirk and No 8 Roman Fa’atoafe noteworthy.

Wellington College cruised in a 59-5 thumping of Tawa College, with Narvin Campbell and Fraser Lindsay each scoring two tries. Archie Sims and Cooper Verkoven combined for seven successful conversions. Rathkeale College maintained their fourth place by scoring five of their six tries in the first half of a 36-7 win over St Bernard’s College, with fullback Luca O’Gorman scoring two of those tries.

Meanwhile, a hat-trick from Leo Hutchins helped Hutt International Boys’ School (Hibs) overcome Wairarapa College 31-15.

Wellington Tranzit Coachlines Cup points: Silverstream 39, Wellington 35, St Pat’s Town 31, Rathkeale 28, Hibs 26, Wairarapa 14, Scots 11, Rongotai 9, Tawa 7, St Bernards 5.

Marlborough and Christchurch’s ‘old-fashioned ding-dong draw’

Christchurch Boys’ High School and Marlborough Boys’ College have fought out a remarkable 33-33 draw in their Miles Toyota Premiership final-round, top-of-the-table joust.

Marlborough coach Tonga Taumoefolau summed it up as “an old-fashioned ding-dong draw” with “a tit-for-tat” scoring pattern.

“We scored, they scored, we converted, they converted,” he said, after each team registered five tries and four conversions.

The score was locked at 33-33 with 12 minutes remaining. Marlborough did have a chance to win it with a penalty seven minutes from time, but with Christchurch having a player in the bin, elected to push for a try.

Taumoefolau said there was no disappointment in the result, which left Christchurch a point clear at the top.

“My overwhelming feeling was how proud I was of the boys,” he said, noting illness in the camp had meant preparation had been less than ideal.

“I was absolutely grateful for the effort in how deep the boys dug.”

He said Christchurch were worthy of respect.

“They are a really good side with no notable weaknesses.”

Taumoefolau acknowledged the manner in which his pack stood up, particularly the front row of Jordyn Gardiner, Jake Gane and Mason Nicklin, who accounted for all of Marlborough’s tries.

There was praise also for the efforts of flanker Rico Nicklin and skipper Ben Gibbons at No 8.

Christchurch’s tries came from No 8 Sione Manu Telefoni (2), prop Frano Chaplin (2) and fullback Cameron Jones.

This match was also a Trust Bank Cup fixture, and as such was the first cup draw since a 12-12 tie between Nelson College and Christchurch Boys’ in 2021.

Christchurch and Marlborough now both receive a bye to advance directly to the preliminary finals, while in the semifinals on Saturday, Nelson will host St Andrews and St Thomas of Canterbury are at home to Christ’s College.

Elsewhere, St Thomas of Canterbury secured third with a 71-7 win over Selwyn Combined and Nelson College beat St Bede’s 38-12 at home to take fourth place in the standings.

Talismanic fullback Gavin Holder returned for Christ’s and bagged two tries as his team beat Shirley Boys’ High School 42-14, while prop Thomas Hazeldine also got two tries.

St Andrews recorded their fifth win with a 28-17 victory over Rangiora High School.

Miles Toyota Premiership points: Christchurch BHS 43, Marlborough 42, St Thomas CC 33, Nelson College 29, St Andrew’s 25, Christ’s College 25, Shirley 18, Selwyn Combined 13, St Bede’s College, 13, Rangiora 2.

King’s of Dunedin

At the 2009 reunion for the Otago Boys’ High School class of 1959, it was decided to introduce a trophy for the annual interschool fixture between Otago and King’s High School, which began in 1937.

The Harley-Taylor Trophy honours the competition and camaraderie established by Don Harley (Otago Boys’) and Evan “Bugs” Taylor (King’s), both of whom went on to represent Otago in rugby.

Historically, Otago Boys’ have dominated this rivalry, winning 57 of the 84 matches. However, King’s achieved a significant milestone with their 31-17 victory at Littlebourne on Saturday, marking their third consecutive win against Otago – something they haven’t accomplished since the era of Harley and Taylor.

From 1950-1961, King’s boasted a formidable record of 109 wins in 142 matches, including four straight victories against Otago from 1954 to 1957 and again from 1959 to 1962. All Blacks Chris Laidlaw and Lindsay Clark attended King’s during this period.

Current team lock and co-captain, Charlie Heller, expressed his delight at King’s recent achievement.

“We hate it when OB’s are considered the pinnacle. They’re good guys, but we want to beat them, and they want to beat us too,” Heller said.

“It’s pretty special. We had a few former players visit during the week to explain what attending King’s and playing in this game means.

“Glen Dickson, who played for Otago and helped coach us last year, reminded us about Raiona, which represents a lion and embodies our school values of leadership, bravery, giving back and teamwork.

“We knew this game was going to be really physical, and it has a reputation for that. They scored the first couple of tries, but we had to stay calm and focus on the next job.

“I felt we really stepped up and stayed connected, especially as a pack. Our game drivers in the backs did a great job putting us in the right areas of the field.”

Slashing breaks from Otago lock Tom Wilson and wholehearted openside flanker Charlie Ottery briefly threatened King’s stability, but two lineout drives finished by hooker Kavahn Saville-Tonihi suggested that they would eventually wear down the hosts with straightforward, powerful forward surges.

Ironically then, it was a moment of finesse when King’s were ahead 19-17 in the 54th minute that sank Otago. A sabre kick behind the Otago defence was gathered by aggressive centre Henry Smaile to stretch the lead to beyond seven. Jake Hill was mature in No 10, while Max Miller, son of former All Black Paul Miller, proved tough to contain, even after sustaining an injury.

“Max is a tough fella,” Heller said. “He’s heavily strapped around his ankle and takes a few painkillers to get through each game. He’ll have surgery at the end of the season.

“I believe one reason we’re more competitive now is due to the fundraising the school did for a new gym. The facilities are much better than when I started. The boys have put in extra effort to gain size.”

King’s will need both size and stamina to overcome Freeman Roofing Southern Schools frontrunners, Southland Boys’ High School, who remain unbeaten after a 61-0 slaying of John McGlashan College.

Luka Salesa, Elliot Wilson, and Kasseus Henry each scored two tries, while Jimmy Taylor kicked off the scoring and added eight conversions.

“They’re an incredible team full of athletes who are very physical and play with directness. Their game drivers are patient and smart, but we know if we can execute our game plan, we can come out on top against them,” Heller said.

In the other Division I match, Southland’s Second XV defeated St Kevin’s College, leaving them winless with a score of 27-14.

Freeman Roofing Southern Schools Championship points: Southland 18, King’s 16, John McGlashan 10, Otago 9, Southland Second XV 6, St Kevin’s 0.

# Disagree with anything here? We welcome alternative viewpoints. Email us at nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.