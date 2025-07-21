Advertisement
First XV rugby wrap: King’s topple champions in Auckland First XV rugby shake-up

Sport panel: Sports reporters Chris Reive and Nathan Limm join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss the All Blacks series sweep, the Warriors' win and more from the world of sport
First XV wrap: King’s rule in Auckland – and Dunedin; Hastings’ victory means Super 8 will have new champions; Scots College in decline; Marlborough’s ding-dong draw; all the action nationwide ...

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

King’s College have returned to winning form in Auckland First XV 1A rugby

