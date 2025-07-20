“They were spirited and tough. We couldn’t quite get away on them enough to put them away,” Robertson said. “The third game is always difficult mentally, you’ve got one team chasing a win and the other trying to put it away. You could see how desperate they were.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson: "We probably slowed ourselves up a little bit last night." Photo / Alyse Wright

“We probably slowed ourselves up a little bit last night. We couldn’t quite keep the tempo. We were pleased the guys we gave opportunities to took it. It wasn’t perfect but it was a tough game of footy.”

Attention will swiftly turn to the Rugby Championship as the All Blacks seek to respond from a disappointing tournament last year where they finished with a 50% (3/6) win record after successive defeats in South Africa.

The Springboks, also of course the back-to-back World Cup champions and who play two highly anticipated tests in New Zealand, will be favourites to retain the mantle – but the All Blacks have never failed to claim the Rugby Championship title two years in a row.

For now, the All Blacks will welcome a week off before many players target game time in the NPC after Robertson received mixed injury news.

Robertson declared All Blacks captain Scott Barrett is expected to return from the calf complaint that ruled him out of the second and third French tests in time for the first of two outings in Argentina, on August 17 in Cordoba.

In Barrett’s absence, rookie lock Fabian Holland and Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu impressed while Ardie Savea seamlessly assumed the All Blacks leadership mantle.

“Scott Barrett is tracking really well, the rest has been great for him. He’ll be available for Argentina, everything going to plan,” Robertson said.

Beauden Barrett, despite fracturing the same hand that sidelined him for one month with the Blues earlier this year, is expected to recover for the opening test against the Pumas.

“That was one of the reasons we pulled him out this week, to give him every chance to be available for that game,” Robertson said. ”We’ve got four weeks to get them right and get them on the plane to Argentina.”

Robertson indicated Chiefs loose forward Wallace Sititi is also on course to return from the ankle injury that ruled him out of the French series in Argentina.

The prognosis may not be so promising for Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham and starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, though.

Hotham was among those to impress off the bench in Hamilton, alongside Jordie Barrett’s match-turning cameo, but he now needs scans on a high ankle sprain. Lomax also requires X-rays after damaging his thumb.

The All Blacks will add three players to form their 36-man Rugby Championship squad that will be named on Monday, August 4, after the opening round of the NPC.

Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa, Blues flanker Dalton Papali’i and lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi, the latter yet to make his test debut, could be elevated to the Rugby Championship squad, while Finlay Christie may be in line for a recall if Hotham is ruled out of the Argentina tests.

“There will be a number of bodies playing, which is great and exciting for the NPC. The players need the footy,” Robertson said.

“It’s always a challenge to leave somebody out who has performed. The majority of the players have done that, which is great.

“There will be some tough calls in the next few weeks. We’re looking forward to seeing some players come back through the NPC to give us a little bit of depth. It’s going to be a big few weeks behind the computer screen.”

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.