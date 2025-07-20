Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett on course for Rugby Championship return, among others

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The All Blacks have beaten France 29-19 and swept the series.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Outwardly at least, Scott Robertson is satisfied to bank a series sweep of France while following through on his pledge to use his full squad. As the Rugby Championship nears, though, the All Blacks coach will soon receive a much sterner examination of his side’s credentials.

The All Blacks departed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save