All Blacks v France: Scott Robertson dealt more injury setbacks despite series sweep

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The All Blacks have beaten France 29-19 and swept the series.
Liam Napier in Hamilton

The All Blacks are sweating on a spate of further injury setbacks in the wake of their series sweep of France.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson indicated starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, who returned from injury for the 29-19 third-test victory in Hamilton, needed an X-ray

