Star of the first test in Dunedin, quietened in Wellington and seldom sighted in the Tron. Spent most of his evening scrambling about on defensive chores; on evidence of recent weeks, he’s better on the front foot.

13.) Nicolas Depoortere – 7

Great work in the melee to hold up Finau in 25th minute was typical of the defensive muscle that frustrated the All Blacks for much of the evening.

12.) Gael Fickou (c) – 7

Most-capped Frenchman on show was a workhorse on defence.

11.) Gabin Villiere – 8

Came off his wing to and did a heap of work amid the forwards with short carries and dabs. A menace when chasing kicks in play and restarts.

10.) Antoine Hastoy – 5

Flyhalf arrived with seven tests to his name and a reputation for a bit of flair. Ropey early-on with a missed touch-finder and a deadset spilling of the ball, he finished the first half with an ineffective flap at Lienert-Brown. Nailed a clever droppie and had some wily moments with his boot.

Antoine Hastoy, of France, in action against the All Blacks in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

9.) Nolann Le Garrec – 8

Only Frenchman to start all three tests bagged a smart, cheeky try from eighth-minute lineout drive. The halfback was more effective and decisive than in previous showings on tour, his control and direction keeping heat on the ABs in first 40 minutes.

8.) Mickael Guillard – 8

The mini-dreads make him highly noticeable, as does the 6ft 4in frame. As in Dunedin, he was possibly the pick of the loosies on the field: a breakdown menace, up for physical confrontations, deft in his handling and all with a massive workrate.

7.) Joshua Brennan – 5

Irish-Gaul backed up from impressive debut in Wellington. In his move from lock to openside, the French possibly gave the ABs a bit of a headstart with Kirifi well-versed in the No 7 trade.

6.) Alexandre Fischer – 6

Playing his second test, big flanker made plenty of big hits which was pretty much all his teammates would have wanted from him.

5.) Matthias Halagahu – 6

At 1.94m, he might be a little short for an international lock, and the ABs certainly didn’t seem threatened in the middle of the lineout.

4.) Hugo Auradou – 8

Piled into plenty of gutsy work and was the spark of the maul that brought the opening try.

Hugo Auradou is exhausted after the test in Hamilton. Photo / Dean Purcell

3.) Rabah Slimani – 6

Bruising work for 44 minutes before entire front row was subbed out.

2.) Pierre Bourgarit – 6

Nice work to set up and drive the maul that brought the opening try. This was a good-old fashioned shift of piling into bodies on a night where the French front rowers had (and probably wanted) few opportunities to show their fancy handling skills.

1.) Baptiste Erdocio – 4

Put in a daft late check on McKenzie that strengthened ABs’ hand with lazy penalty, then got snotted by Tuipolotu in a ruck clear out.

Reserves

16.) Gaetan Barlot – 5

17.) Paul Mallez – 5

18.) Demba Bamba – 5

19.) Romain Taofifenua – 6

20.) Killian Tixeront – 6

21.) Pierre Bochaton – 4

22.) Thibault Daubagna – 4

23.) Emilien Gailleton – 5