France player ratings: How they rated in third-test defeat against All Blacks

Winston Aldworth
The All Blacks have beaten France 29-19 and swept the series.
Winston Aldworth
Winston Aldworth is Head of Sport for NZME, working alongside New Zealand’s best sports journalists in the radio and publishing teams.
In their third defeat of the series against the All Blacks, some of France’s players impressed.

15.) Leo Barre – 7

A rare bright performer for the visitors in the second test, the fullback held a second-minute high one nicely in Hamilton and was involved in lively early dashes.

