Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Joe Schmidt’s impact on Wallabies raises All Blacks coaching questions - Opinion

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss injury gaps, who will cover the third halfback role and the Lions' win in the lead-up to the All Blacks tour squad naming. Video / NZ Herald
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Joe Schmidt has transformed the Wallabies, making them a unified and competitive team.
  • Schmidt’s coaching success includes turning Leinster and Ireland into top teams and impacting the All Blacks.
  • Despite stepping down, Schmidt’s mistrust of NZ Rugby may prevent him from pursuing the All Blacks job.

Joe Schmidt may not relish the comparison with Chairman Mao Tsedong, but since he arrived in Australia after the last World Cup, he’s taken the Wallabies on a great leap forward.

In a sense, Schmidt has industrialised the Wallabies – collectivised them, too, from being disparate individuals unsure

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save