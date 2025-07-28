The All Blacks are set to welcome back key personnel for the opening two tests of the Rugby Championship in Argentina, while a quartet of players are set to miss the trip.

The All Blacks open their campaign against Argentina in Córdoba on August 17 and captain Scott Barrett, his brother Beauden Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Wallace Sititi and Tamaiti Williams are all set to overcome their injury woes to take their place in the travelling squad, which is named next Monday.

First five-eighths Beauden Barrett (fractured hand) and lock Tupou Vaa’i (concussion protocols) have an estimated return-to-play time of two weeks, while Scott Barrett (calf tear), Sititi (ankle surgery) and Williams (meniscus surgery) are expected back in three.

The news isn’t so good for starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, winger Caleb Clarke, loose forward Luke Jacobson and halfback Noah Hotham, who will miss the trip to Argentina.

Lomax’s injury is the biggest concern with a hand fracture, and the 29-year-old is expected to miss five to six weeks of the season. It puts him in a race against the clock to be fit to play the Springboks in Auckland on September 6.