After that: two tests against the Springboks, the real yardstick for these All Blacks. While we are talking Lions – the All Blacks are maybe lucky that their tour isn’t of New Zealand. Sure, this is not a golden Wallabies side and coach Joe Schmidt made some puzzling selections (prop, lock, halfback, first five-eighths and wing), but the Lions looked a bit good; they beat Australia by more than the eight-point margin suggested.

The other favour the French did the All Blacks was to demonstrate what happens to their at-pace, wide-ranging game if they are not highly accurate and, more especially, if a defence digs in to thwart them.

France were magnificent defensively; their plan was to smother the All Blacks while pressuring them with penalties and dropped goals. By my count, they held up All Blacks bashing over the line after constant pressure no fewer than four times and, on a fifth occasion, hit charging lock Patrick Tuipulotu so hard the ball jolted loose near the line.

As a lad, I used to read about Cheyenne dog soldiers in the old American West – warriors who would stake themselves to the ground, committing to a fight to the death. The French reminded me of that – and all Northern Hemisphere teams have that same defensive vigour (as do the Boks). The All Blacks will have to be on song in their play-at-pace mission.

The French also showed the gulf between the kicking of Northern Hemisphere sides and those from the Southern Hemisphere. Their halfbacks, first five-eighths and fullbacks all kick higher and more accurately than the All Blacks and Wallabies (Cam Roigard excepted and then not all the time). The All Blacks’ plans at least partly depend on regaining kicked ball but, over three tests and the evidence of the first test between the Lions and the Wallabies, the Northern Hemisphere simply do it better. Big improvement needed.

The All Blacks might have struggled at times – no one in their right mind could have expected last Saturday’s line-up to be a “well-oiled machine” – but there is no doubt fielding 34 players (some because of injury) across three tests worked for them.

Up front, Ethan de Groot reset his credentials; his third-test effort, carrying and tackling, was immense. So much has been said about Fabian Holland – how does a man so big keep going so hard for so long? – that all we need to say is he will be an All Blacks lock for a long time.

Tupou Vaai’s work at blindside flanker was good, though you still get a feeling they may prefer him at lock. I do, but you can bet he’ll be at No 6 for the Boks; it will interesting to see him there against stronger sides. It will also have done the All Blacks selectors good to see Samipeni Finau having probably his best match for the All Blacks at No 6 in the third test.

Du’Plessis Kirifi’s work in the third test had “back-up No 7” written all over it; Ruben Love’s starting debut at fullback saw some penetrating running when that was in short supply in the first half. He still appeals most as a No 10 but his work at No 15 will have gladdened the selectors.

If Jordie Barrett is any guide, we should send more players to Leinster. Instead of appearing stale after a year of constant rugby, he provided the two biggest moments of the third test – a try-saving tackle and a break to set up Brodie McAlister’s game-clinching try. However, there are still question marks about the midfield, Barrett aside. Billy Proctor progressed a bit after a wobbly first test but you wonder if there will continue to be room for both Quinn Tupaea and the little-used Timoci Tavatavanawai in the midfield.

Clearly the selectors regard Tavatavanawai as a midfielder; there was no sign of him being used on the wing, even with slim numbers there. Rieko Ioane had a good second test after a highly average first one and Emoni Narawa’s second-test outing was competent enough without suggesting he will oust anyone yet.

Sevu Reece on the charge against France, in Hamilton. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sevu Reece had a busy third test with his trademark burrowing and pick-and-go, but his lack of pace was exposed when given the ball in an area where a high-speed test winger would have gone for the corner rather than cut inside. The All Blacks still scored through Anton Lienert-Brown, but much later in the piece.

Midfield and wings will be a work in progress against Argentina so, to the French and coach Fabien Galthié, we can only say: merci beaucoup.

Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.