Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

How a weakened France team did the All Blacks a real favour – Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Du'Plessis Kirifi celebrates his try against France in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Du'Plessis Kirifi celebrates his try against France in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Paul Lewis
Opinion by Paul Lewis
Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Scott Robertson utilised the All Blacks’ squad depth over three tests.
  • The French B team highlighted areas for improvement, particularly in kicking accuracy and defensive pressure.
  • Key performances included Ethan de Groot, Fabian Holland and Jordie Barrett, with ongoing questions about the midfield.

After all that talk of disrespect, weakened opponents and Gallic obtuseness when it comes to the health and credibility of the international game, it turns out the French did the All Blacks a real favour by bringing their B team.

It allowed previously change-shy coach Scott Robertson to use his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save