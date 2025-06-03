Jacomb, for me, has the edge at present. He seemed to come of age at this level in the Chiefs’ 56-22 dismantling of the Western Force back in Anzac weekend when McKenzie was injured. The Chiefs barely noticed the difference; Jacomb had a hand in three of their tries, kicked 16 points and showed his all-round game. He’s a physical first five, big for the position, a good tackler and safe under the high ball. He’s tough – one high ball take saw him clattered in the head by a Force tackler (yellow card), but he shrugged it off. He has, if you like, a touch of rugged South African first five Handrè Pollard about him.

Jacomb doesn’t lack for the necessities of top first five-eighths play. He kicks well off both feet and runs hard, often leaning through the tackle to make an offload possible. His ball security is good and his control of the match against the Force was exemplary – a high-percentage player who plays those percentages well; a handy trait for a test footballer.

Love is already an All Black, playing his one test on the wing, and has been regarded mostly as a fullback to this point. Not on the evidence of the match he played when the Hurricanes downed the Chiefs in that 35-17 match. Perhaps known more for his mazy running from fullback and some clever offloads, Love showed he has control in his repertoire too, playing an almost immaculate hand at first five and overshadowing Jacomb. His distribution was crisp and accurate, his game management (particularly in the second half) telling. His cross-kick for Bailyn Sullivan’s third try sealed the win. He also turned in a fine goalkicking performance, missing only the final conversion in a 15-point haul.

Josh Jacomb has impressed with the Chiefs this season. Photo / Photosport

Love will have the edge with the selectors as the third first five-eighths in Scott Robertson’s 35-man squad to face the French after his previous presence in the All Blacks squad and with his ability to cover fullback (although Jacomb has done well there this season as well). However, the scene does appear set for a long-term rivalry once Barrett, McKenzie and Mo’unga are no longer in the driving seat.

They are not the only candidates as future 10s. Before he was injured, the Crusaders’ Taha Kemara displayed a darting running style not completely divorced from that of McKenzie. When he was hurt, in came Rivez Reihana, who has also looked talented. Whatever the Crusaders’ reasons for playing vastly experienced former Wallaby James O’Connor off the bench, giving the young Kiwis their head will only benefit the franchise – and maybe the All Blacks. Kemara is only 22, Reihana 24.

One-test All Black Brett Cameron (28) has returned to the Hurricanes and already looks close to his efficient best – and this look at our No 10 stocks hasn’t included the Blues’ Stephen Perofeta, also 28 but injured and maybe so long on the bench that you suspect an overseas posting may be in his future.

Then there are the Highlanders’ three – Taine Robinson (25) and two 22-year-olds, Cameron Millar and Ajay Faleafaga, the latter two both former Under-20 national reps. They are maybe down the list a little right now – but no one can say that the New Zealand first five assembly line isn’t working.

The Chiefs-Blues semifinal this weekend will pitch Barrett and McKenzie against each other in a virtual All Blacks trial. However, ahead of that, I’m in the minority who believes that up to now, McKenzie deserves the starting No 10 jersey in the All Blacks – though Barrett played a terrific controlling hand in the Blues’ must-win defeat of the New South Wales Waratahs last weekend.

It’s more than likely McKenzie will be consigned to an impact role and maybe the future – with too many variables yet to be able to make a more definite choice – will see Jacomb as the starter and Love as the impact player. Time – and talent – will tell.

Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.