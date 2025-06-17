Advertisement
All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s book: Ghostwriter Gregor Paul says ‘I said sack him – then wrote his book’

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

Former All Blacks coach Ian Foster with the team at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in France. Photo / SmartFrame

THE FACTS

  • Ian Foster faced challenges as All Blacks coach, including Covid-19 disruptions and internal disunity within New Zealand Rugby.
  • Despite media and organisational pressures, Foster led the team to the World Cup final, showcasing resilience and adaptability.
  • Foster’s new book reveals insights into his tenure, highlighting his strategic approach and respect from players.

The All Blacks don’t often encounter much in the way of adversity. The brand is built on prolonged, almost relentless success, and has been shaped by the unity of the New Zealand rugby system to get behind the players, support the coaching group and set the team up

