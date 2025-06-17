But there was something deeper than the impact of Covid-19: a sense of disunity within the wider New Zealand Rugby (NZR) organisation, of Foster not being supported, perhaps not even wanted by his employer.

What hung over his first couple of years in charge of the All Blacks was an obvious sense of regret emanating from within NZR, that they’d made a mistake by not opting for the younger – but less experienced – Scott Robertson, who was the other head coach candidate who had been vying to win the role in late 2019.

The media narrative had shaped the battle between Foster and Robertson almost as a culture war: a choice between retention of the orthodox or a switch to something new and different.

Foster was written up as a continuation candidate, while Robertson was portrayed as someone more progressive and in tune with the sport’s needs to entertain, and that he was better equipped to deliver on NZR’s formative commercial strategy of partnering with a private equity partner and building a global, digital presence.

NZR made its choice in 2019 and then seemed to almost immediately back away from it in 2020 when there was not unanimous support for the decision from either the media or the public.

That meant that from day one of Foster’s tenure, there were all sorts of agendas at play and a detectable split developing between NZR and the All Blacks: a divide that generated an unmissable tension between the two entities and an unshakeable sense that the former was on some kind of power kick to try to take total control of the latter.

The evidence for thinking this was that information leaked out of NZR, to the extent that supposedly it wasn’t uncommon for directors to be texting journalists from within board meetings.

NZR in this period became an organisation fearful of and reactive to media and public opinion and seemingly determined to work back-channels at every possible juncture to try to offer an inside or alternative version of what was really happening within the All Blacks.