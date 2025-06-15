But those players can’t have played more than 2000 minutes across the season and the clubs must agree to release them, only adding to the complications.
There are reports that Romain Ntamack is set to miss the series, as he requires knee surgery.
A final group of 42 players will be in New Zealand.
The first test gets under way on July 5 in Dunedin with matches in Wellington and Hamilton to follow.
French squad:
Props: Baptiste Erdocio, Demba Bamba, Paul Mallez, Régis Montagne, Rabah Slimani
Hookers: Gaëtan Barlot, Guillaume Marchand
Locks: Hugo Auradou, Tyler Duguid, Mickaël Guillard, Romain Taofifenua
Loose forwards: Alexandre Fischer, Killian Tixeront, Jacobus van Tonder, Théo William, Cameron Woki
Halfbacks: Thibault Daubagna, Baptiste Jauneau, Nolann Le Garrec
First-fives: Léo Berdeu, Antoine Hastoy
Midfield: Alivereti Duguivalu, Gaël Fickou, Émilien Gailleton, Théo Millet
Back three: Théo Attissogbé, Maël Moustin, Léo Barré
