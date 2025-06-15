Ryan Bridge talks to Bonnie Jansen and Winston Aldworth after Ryan Fox is forced to retire from Canadian Grand Prix.

France coach Fabien Galthié has named an inexperienced initial 28-man squad for July’s test series against the All Blacks in New Zealand, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The group of players will play in a France A v England A game this weekend before departing to New Zealand next Tuesday.

Thirteen of the players are uncapped, while of the 15 who are, centre Gaël Fickou, winger Romain Taofifenua, and prop Rabah Slimani are the only ones who have featured in over 50 tests, while 10 of them have fewer than 10 caps.

The team doesn’t feature players from Bayonne, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Toulon who are taking part in the French Top 14 semifinals this weekend.

Players from the losing sides will be added before the team departs, while a maximum of five will be included from the Top 14 final, which takes place on June 28, but they will only be available for the second and third tests.