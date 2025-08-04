Height: 1.97m

Province: Northland

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs

Loose forward Parker is hard to miss at 197cm tall and 119kg and has been making a big impact on the field in recent seasons. A product of St Peter’s School in Cambridge, where he boarded with fellow All Black Cam Roigard, Parker was a member of the New Zealand Secondary Schools squad before being selected to the New Zealand Under 20 team in 2019.

A Chiefs representative since 2020, he has represented Waikato and most recently the Northland Taniwha in the Bunnings NPC and was a member of the All Blacks XV in 2024.

Simon Parker of the Chiefs.Photo / Photosport

What Scott Robertson says: “Simon Parker had an impressive Super Rugby season with the Chiefs and brings a valuable skill set and physicality that we are looking forward to working with. He has the ability to play blindside or No. 8 and has gained experience in a number of New Zealand representative teams, so we believe he is ready for the step up.

“Just like his accuracy, he’s a big man that’s physical, but he’s really accurate and he’s intimidating.”

Tevita Mafileo

Position: Prop

Born: February 4, 1998

Weight: 124kg

Height: 1.88m

Province: Bay of Plenty

Super Rugby Pacific: Hurricanes

It is the second time Mafileo has been called into an All Blacks squad as injury cover before a tour to Argentina, having previously been called up in 2023. The prop has represented New Zealand at several levels, including selection for the New Zealand Barbarians Schools team out of St Kentigern College, the New Zealand Under-19 and Under-20 age grade sides, and the All Blacks XV squad.

In 2019, he leapfrogged the conventional Bunnings NPC pathway by making his Super Rugby debut for the Chiefs, even before playing provincial rugby. Mafileo is known for his scrummaging strength and solid set-piece reliability.

Injury cover for Tyrel Lomax.

What Robertson says: “Great straight back on him. Strong, can play both sides, so he’s perfect for a touring party, we’re really pleased for him because he’s just been there and worked at his craft and his opportunity has come.”

Kyle Preston

Position: Halfback

Born: September 13, 1999

Weight: 80kg

Height: 1.77m

Province: Wellington

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders

Wellington-born halfback Preston has turned hard work into success with his All Blacks call-up coming just two years after his Bunnings NPC debut for Wellington in 2023.

The 25-year-old was one of the stand-out rookies of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season after heading south to the Crusaders and making every post a winner, including a hat-trick of tries on debut. A product of Tawa College, his talent was always evident, and he scored 21 tries in 20 games during his first season of senior club rugby for Old Boys University. He played every game of the 2024 NPC season for Wellington and was the team’s top try scorer, including the winner in the final against Bay of Plenty.

Preston’s fitness is a strength and his four-minute, 13-second bronco time is a Crusaders record.

Injury cover for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham

What Robertson says: “We’ve been sort of tracking him in the last year or so, obviously won an NPC off the back of him, he came on, he’s a great finisher, he was incredible in the final for the Crusaders, and that’s what we just need potentially in the next few games. Someone that’s performed recently, especially with the great kicking game he’s got and he’s a hard worker and his speed of passes is bang on.”

Leroy Carter

Position: Utility back

Born: February 24, 1999

Weight: 86kg

Height: 1.76m

Province: Bay of Plenty

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs

Tauranga-born Carter has been best known for his scintillating play for the All Blacks Sevens in recent years and was nominated for World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year in 2023 after being part of New Zealand’s World Series winning squad.

Two years later, he was showing the same wide range of attacking skills, pace and determination for the Chiefs as he scored nine tries during his debut season on the way to the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific final. Carter has long been marked for big things after being the MVP at the 2017 Condor Sevens while at Tauranga Boys’ College, then a member of the New Zealand Under 20 team and Bay of Plenty’s Steamers Bunnings NPC squad in 2019.

What Robertson says: “Through the season you just saw how many line breaks he makes, how good is he at the breakdown, the covering tackles, efforts off the ball; he’s tough. Could be probably the fastest in New Zealand, on record time. He’s got a lot of positives for him and he’ll be welcomed into the All Blacks and keep working on that craft. He can bring a lot of energy.

“He’s played a lot at nine, covered wing and at centre. Most teams have players like that, especially if you want to split your bench.”

Injury cover Caleb Clarke.

All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie McAlister.

Props: Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi.

Locks: Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland.

Loose forwards: Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.

Halfbacks: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham.

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie.

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Outside backs: Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

Injury cover: George Bower (for Tamaiti Williams), Tevita Mafileo (for Tyrel Lomax), Josh Lord (for Luke Jacobson), Finlay Christie (for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham), Kyle Preston (for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham), Leroy Carter (for Caleb Clarke).

Unavailable for selection: Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Asafo Aumua, Stephen Perofeta.