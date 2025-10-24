Premium
Craig Wickes: The untold story of the only schoolboy All Black

Michael Burgess
Craig Wickes was picked for the All Blacks in 1980 while still a student at Palmerston North Boys' High School. He remains the only schoolboy All Black.
Craig Wickes appeared destined for greatness after helping Manawatū win the NPC and making his All Blacks debut in 1980, aged just 18. Then almost as quickly, he disappeared. This is the remarkable story of the only schoolboy All Black.

Craig Wickes was asleep in sixth-form economics when he got

