Cam Roigard is among the figures the All Blacks could least afford to lose.

Roigard’s standing within the All Blacks is such that, in the space of 12 tests, he comfortably sits alongside the irreplaceable Ardie Savea, Codie Taylor, Will Jordan and Jordie Barrett in terms of his influence on the team.

Losing Roigard’s range of skill to a stress fracture in his foot is a body blow to the All Blacks’ hopes of regaining the Rugby Championship – as there’s no like-for-like replacement.

After trekking to Argentina to open the Southern Hemisphere’s pinnacle tournament, Robertson will be desperate for Roigard to return for two home tests against the Springboks.

Roigard is a generational talent, that much is clear. His sniping around the fringes, booming left boot and size to cope with scrappy ruck pressure sets him apart.

Last November, in the All Blacks’ one-point defeat to France in Paris, Roigard upstaged illustrious opponent Antoine Dupont, the superstar many pundits deem the world’s best player.

After a disrupted year when he was sidelined for six months with a knee injury, Roigard’s performance in that test underlined his tenacity to rise for the occasion and temperament that belies his experience.

This year, in two outings against France, Roigard once again showcased his importance to the All Blacks with successive standout performances in July.

After the second-test success in Wellington, Beauden Barrett hailed his halves partner’s influence.

“I love his gut feel, his instincts. He’s so fast. You can see a lot of Antoine Dupont in Roigard, the way he can run around the ruck,” Barrett said. “He kicks really well too. He’s got so much ability.”

Challenging Dupont, New Zealand-born-and-raised Irish counterpart Jamison Gibson-Park and South Africa’s Grant Williams for the mantle of the world’s best halfback at this early stage of his test career signals Roigard’s unrivalled status within the All Blacks.

While Roigard recovers, the All Blacks must swiftly get others up to speed.

Cortez Ratima will start the first of two tests against the Pumas but with Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham ruled out of the majority of the Rugby Championship with ankle surgery, the All Blacks have adopted a mixed approach to sourcing alternatives by recalling Finlay Christie’s experience and elevating Preston following his rookie Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Preston, the Wellington halfback who is no relation to former All Black Jon Preston, impressed with his support play by claiming four tries on debut for the Crusaders this year. He possesses the rare ability to kick off both feet but as the Super season progressed, Preston’s exposure significantly diminished behind Hotham, which could challenge his imminent leap to the next level.

In time, New Zealand Under-20s and Highlanders prospect Dylan Pledger is certain to emerge into the All Blacks frame but, for now, Robertson will promote Ratima and use either Preston or Christie – three similar-sized halfbacks – off the bench.

Parker’s inclusion is telling for the All Blacks’ ongoing quest to solve their blindside riddle.

While the All Blacks will persevere with Tupou Vaa’i’s switch from lock to six after his success on the side of the scrum in two outings against the understrength French, Parker’s 119kg, 1.97m frame fits the template for the desire to harness a consistently physical, dominant, accurate No 6.

Parker would have been included in the All Blacks’ July squad had injury not cut short his Super season. After proving his fitness in one 40-minute appearance for Northland last weekend, the 25-year-old will soon get the chance to carry his impact to the test scene.

Wallace Sititi and Lakai’s returns, coupled with Parker’s inclusion, squeezed Lio-Willie and Dalton Papali’i out of this squad.

Whether he gets a chance before Caleb Clarke’s return remains to be seen but Carter’s genuine pace and versatility – he can cover wing, centre and halfback – offers a point of difference in the outside backs after stating his case following his transition from sevens to the Chiefs this season.

The other subtle shift in this squad is Rieko Ioane officially switching from the midfield to wing after he was listed in the outside backs, which should pave the way for Billy Proctor’s retention at centre.

All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie McAlister.

Props: Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi.

Locks: Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland.

Loose forwards: Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.

Halfbacks: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham.

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie.

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Outside backs: Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

Injury cover: George Bower (for Tamaiti Williams), Tevita Mafileo (for Tyrel Lomax), Josh Lord (for Luke Jacobson), Finlay Christie (for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham), Kyle Preston (for Cameron Roigard/Noah Hotham), Leroy Carter (for Caleb Clarke).

Unavailable for selection: Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Asafo Aumua, Stephen Perofeta.

