Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

All Blacks squad: Spotlight shines on depleted halfback ranks for Rugby Championship

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Losing Cam Roigard is a body blow to the All Blacks' Rugby Championship hopes. Photo / Photosport

Losing Cam Roigard is a body blow to the All Blacks' Rugby Championship hopes. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With multiple moving parts, the latest All Blacks squad could be dubbed the replacements.

By the end of the Rugby Championship, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson should be an expert juggler after naming six injury replacements to cover his extended list of comings and goings.

Chiefs loose forward Simon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save