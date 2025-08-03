Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss injury gaps, who will cover the third halfback role and the Lions' win in the lead-up to the All Blacks tour squad naming. Video / NZ Herald

The All Blacks have been dealt a huge injury blow ahead of their Rugby Championship campaign, with halfback Cameron Roigard ruled out due to a stress fracture.

The 24-year-old felt pain in his right foot following the All Blacks’ test-series win over France and scans have confirmed the stress fracture.

As a result, Roigard won’t travel to Argentina for the first two tests of the campaign, which gets under way on August 17 in Córdoba.

His return to play will be assessed in two weeks, but losing his starting halfback is a huge blow for New Zealand coach Scott Robertson, with Noah Hotham already ruled out of the entire campaign as he requires surgery for a high ankle sprain.

Robertson will name his 36-man travelling squad tomorrow at midday and there will be plenty of questions around which two halfbacks he will name to join Cortez Ratima on the plane.