The All Blacks have been dealt a huge injury blow ahead of their Rugby Championship campaign, with halfback Cameron Roigard ruled out due to a stress fracture.
The 24-year-old felt pain in his right foot following the All Blacks’ test-series win over France and scans have confirmed the stress fracture.
As a result, Roigard won’t travel to Argentina for the first two tests of the campaign, which gets under way on August 17 in Córdoba.
His return to play will be assessed in two weeks, but losing his starting halfback is a huge blow for New Zealand coach Scott Robertson, with Noah Hotham already ruled out of the entire campaign as he requires surgery for a high ankle sprain.
Lomax’s injury is the biggest concern with a hand fracture, and the 29-year-old is expected to miss five to six weeks of the season. It puts him in a race against the clock to be fit to play the Springboks in Auckland on September 6.
Clarke and Jacobson are both set to miss the same amount of time with a high ankle injury and thigh injury respectively.