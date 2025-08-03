Advertisement
All Blacks: Cam Roigard to miss Argentina Rugby Championship tests with stress fracture

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss injury gaps, who will cover the third halfback role and the Lions' win in the lead-up to the All Blacks tour squad naming. Video / NZ Herald
The All Blacks have been dealt a huge injury blow ahead of their Rugby Championship campaign, with halfback Cameron Roigard ruled out due to a stress fracture.

The 24-year-old felt pain in his right foot following the All Blacks’ test-series win over France and scans have confirmed the stress fracture.

