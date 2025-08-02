Live updates of the third test between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions in Sydney.

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell warned Thursday there will be no let-up against the Wallabies in the third Test, with a rare series whitewash a big incentive to finish the job.

The tourists sealed the series last weekend in Melbourne with a stunning comeback, overturning an 18-point deficit to claw home 29-26, courtesy of a controversial last-gasp Hugo Keenan try.

They clinched the first Test in Brisbane 27-19 and have won all eight games on tour so far.

But Farrell resisted resting any of his big guns for the showdown on Saturday in Sydney, making just two changes, with Ireland’s James Ryan in at lock and Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn on the left wing.

“We came here and wanted to win a series, we’ve achieved that, but we’ve a massive responsibility to make sure that we finish this off with something that we promised ourselves,” said Farrell, referring to going unbeaten in Australia.

“It’s a big ask, but it’s something that we’re determined to do.”

The last time the Lions went through a series unbeaten was in 1974, when they won the first three Tests against South Africa and drew the last.

“We are expecting another epic battle this weekend against a Wallaby side that showed their quality last week,” added Farrell.

“Last weekend’s Test match in Melbourne was an incredible spectacle and illustrated how special Lions tours are and what it means to both the players and the supporters.”

England’s Maro Itoje again leads the side and is partnered in the second row this time by Ryan, with Ollie Chessum dropping to the bench.

“James thoroughly deserves his start. I think he’s grown throughout this tour,” Farrell said.

“His physicality when he’s come off the bench and certainly when he’s put the jersey on over the last three or four weeks, has been there for all to see.

“So we think he’s the right person to start this Test.”

In the front row, the Irish trio of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong keep their places with Furlong set to start his ninth consecutive Lions Test.

The back row are unchanged with England’s Tom Curry at openside flanker, Jack Conan at No.8 and fellow Irishman Tadhg Beirne at blindside.

The potent combination of Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park and Scotland’s Finn Russell are again the half-back pairing with Ireland’s Bundee Aki and Scotland’s Huw Jones in midfield.

Kinghorn replaces Ireland’s James Lowe, with England’s Tommy Freeman on the right wing and Ireland’s second Test hero Keenan at full-back.

“Blair is obviously a great athlete, but the unpredictability of his game as well makes him very dangerous,” said Farrell of Kinghorn, who came off the bench in Melbourne.

“The (wet) conditions that we’re expecting, as far as the aerial game, he will be at its premium, we would have thought.”

British and Irish Lions (15-1):

Hugo Keenan; Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Bundee Aki, Blair Kinghorn; Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Maro Itoje (capt); Tadgh Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Jac Morgan, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Owen Farrell