“It probably wasn’t our best performance, but massive credit has to go to the First Nations and Pasifika boys, I thought they came at us tonight,” said skipper Farrell.

“They got off the line really well, they caused some trouble. We started the game really well, but didn’t manage to get a foothold throughout.

“Thankfully, we got the job done in the end.”

None of the starting side from the Lions’ 27-19 first test win in Brisbane were involved and many of the 23 picked are outsiders for a place in the squad for Saturday’s second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

But head coach Andy Farrell had stressed there was still an opportunity for players to state their case.

Scot Blair Kinghorn returned from a knee injury at fullback with heavy strapping but he was patchy in his bid to oust Hugo Keenan, who had been hit-and-miss in Brisbane.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose, fit again after a concussion, came on in the first half and was impressive as he also looks to force his way into test contention, potentially at the expense of Huw Jones or Sione Tuipulotu.

Former England skipper Farrell led from the front to put his hand up also to be a bench contender.

‘A special week’

The odds were always against Beale’s side, but the veteran was proud of how they responded.

“Really proud of the boys,” he said. “We came out and I thought we did what we said we were going to do, and that was to push it to the lines.

“It’s been a really special week, coming together to represent our families and our cultures, which is really special to us.”

The hosts were fortunate not to go behind early when Scotland’s Darcy Graham had a try ruled out after stepping on the sideline.

In front of a packed house, the hosts were reduced to 14 minutes later with wing Triston Reilly sent to the sin-bin for a shoulder to the head, and it proved costly.

A rampant Lions bagged two well-executed converted tries while he was off the field.

Irish centre Jamie Osborne dotted down after collecting a clever chip by Farrell, then Graham finished a sweeping move in the corner with Farrell again the linchpin.

Graham then departed in tears after treatment on his ankle, with Ringrose replacing him.

Reilly returned and made amends, intercepting a looping pass from Kinghorn to sprint unopposed to the posts and get his side on the board.

It sparked life into the First Nations and Pasifika team, who crossed again when Seru Uru used brute strength to flop over and with Beale converting both times it was 14-14 after 23 minutes.

The Lions needed a second-half response and it came quickly from Osborne, who got his second try after a huge pass out wide from Kinghorn.

Irish flanker Josh van der Flier then crossed after a classy dummy from Farrell before Rob Leota pulled a try back for the hosts to set up a tense finale.