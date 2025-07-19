Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lions tour 2025: British and Irish Lions v Wallabies live updates, first test

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Maro Itoje scores a try during the tour match between Queensland Reds and British and Irish Lions at Suncorp Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Maro Itoje scores a try during the tour match between Queensland Reds and British and Irish Lions at Suncorp Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Live updates of the first test between the British and Irish Lions and Australia in Brisbane.

England flanker Tom Curry and Scottish centre Sione Tuipulotu won the race Thursday to start for the British and Irish Lions against Australia, but veteran Owen Farrell and emerging star Henry Pollock missed out.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save