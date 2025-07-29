Herald Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive on the Sport Panel with Ryan Bridge.

All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown ruled out of season-opening NPC clash with shoulder injury

Veteran All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown has been ruled out of the NPC’s season-opening clash with an injury sustained during the French test series.

Lienert-Brown is one of eight All Blacks, who featured in the 3-0 whitewash of Les Bleus this month, who have been released to play in the competition’s opening round for their respective provinces.

He was set to be at Waikato’s disposal on Thursday night as the Mooloos travel up State Highway 1 to take on Auckland at Eden Park.

But an All Blacks spokeswoman has confirmed the 30-year-old is now unavailable for the clash, carrying what was described as a shoulder injury sustained during the third test win over France in Hamilton.

She said further assessment determined he needed a few more days to recover.