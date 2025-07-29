The third test against the French was the only game the 85-test All Black featured in for the series, after sustaining a broken collarbone during Super Rugby Pacific in late April, requiring surgery.
It comes after Lienert-Brown last week announced his decision to extend his contract with New Zealand Rugby beyond the next Rugby World Cup.
His new deal includes a sabbatical clause that will see him join All Blacks teammate Ardie Savea at the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan League One next year.
“I’m excited to recommit to New Zealand Rugby through to 2028. This year’s been frustrating with injuries outside of my control but pulling on the black jersey again reminded me just how special this journey really is,” Lienert-Brown said.
“Representing Waikato, the Chiefs and my country is something I never take for granted. My decision to stay reflects my commitment, not just to the teams I play for, but to giving everything I’ve got to the work that lies ahead.”
While Waikato’s team list for Thursday night’s clash excludes Lienert-Brown, former All Black Lima Sopoaga has been named on the bench for what will be his first game in New Zealand since 2018.
Sopoaga played 16 tests for the All Blacks before heading abroad in 2018. After serving an international stand-down, he represented Samoa at the 2023 Rugby World Cup alongside fellow former All Blacks Steven Luatua and Charlie Faumuina.
Elsewhere in the NPC, Wellington and Canterbury will have Ruben Love and Brodie McAlister, respectively for their Saturday afternoon clash, while Christian Lio-Willie may feature for Otago when they take on Southland.
Emoni Narawa and Pasilio Tosi are in contention to represent Bay of Plenty, while Timoci Tavatavanawai and Dalton Papali’i could feature for Tasman and Counties Manukau respectively.
