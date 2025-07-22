Advertisement
All Black Anton Lienert-Brown extends New Zealand Rugby deal until 2028, taking Japan sabbatical with Kobelco Kobe Steelers

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Anton Lienert-Brown and teammates celebrating their win over England last year. Photo / Photosport

Anton Lienert-Brown will join All Blacks teammate Ardie Savea on a Japan sabbatical next year after also locking in a new deal with New Zealand Rugby beyond the next Rugby World Cup.

The veteran midfielder has extended his contract through to the end of 2028, which includes a sabbatical clause

