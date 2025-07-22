Anton Lienert-Brown and teammates celebrating their win over England last year. Photo / Photosport

Anton Lienert-Brown will join All Blacks teammate Ardie Savea on a Japan sabbatical next year after also locking in a new deal with New Zealand Rugby beyond the next Rugby World Cup.

The veteran midfielder has extended his contract through to the end of 2028, which includes a sabbatical clause that will see him join Savea at the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan League One.

The pair will return to New Zealand at the conclusion of the Japanese season and be available for the All Blacks’ July series in 2026.

Lienert-Brown, whose existing contract ran through to the end of 2026, said his passion for the teams and communities he represents meant it was an easy decision to continue to play his rugby in Aotearoa for a further two seasons.

“I’m excited to recommit to New Zealand Rugby through to 2028. This year’s been frustrating with injuries outside of my control but pulling on the black jersey again last Saturday reminded me just how special this journey really is,” the 30-year-old said.