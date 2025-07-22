Anton Lienert-Brown will join All Blacks teammate Ardie Savea on a Japan sabbatical next year after also locking in a new deal with New Zealand Rugby beyond the next Rugby World Cup.
The veteran midfielder has extended his contract through to the end of 2028, which includes a sabbatical clausethat will see him join Savea at the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan League One.
The pair will return to New Zealand at the conclusion of the Japanese season and be available for the All Blacks’ July series in 2026.
Lienert-Brown, whose existing contract ran through to the end of 2026, said his passion for the teams and communities he represents meant it was an easy decision to continue to play his rugby in Aotearoa for a further two seasons.
“I’m excited to recommit to New Zealand Rugby through to 2028. This year’s been frustrating with injuries outside of my control but pulling on the black jersey again last Saturday reminded me just how special this journey really is,” the 30-year-old said.
“Representing Waikato, the Chiefs and my country is something I never take for granted. My decision to stay reflects my commitment, not just to the teams I play for, but to giving everything I’ve got to the work that lies ahead.”
With 86 test caps for the All Blacks since his debut against Australia in 2016, 126 appearances for the Chiefs during 12 Super Rugby campaigns and a further 22 matches for Waikato in the National Provincial Championship, Lienert-Brown has been one of the most consistent players in New Zealand over the past decade.
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson described Lienert-Brown as a “true professional and a player who embodies the values of the All Blacks jersey”.
“His experience, composure and clarity in the midfield are hugely valuable. He’s overcome injury setbacks in recent years and has shown real resilience. We’re thrilled to have him locked in through to 2028, and the experience he’ll gain in Japan will only enhance his game and leadership.”
Lienert-Brown returned to play in the third test against France after suffering a collarbone injury during Super Rugby Pacific in late April, after having appeared in all 14 All Blacks tests in 2024.