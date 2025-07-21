Advertisement
All Blacks mental skills coach joins England cricket staff

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Gilbert Enoka with All Blacks coaches Steve Hansen and Graham Henry. Photo / Photosport

Brendon McCullum has turned to the “mental skills coach” who created the All Blacks’ famous no dickheads policy as he looks to give England a harder edge amid a tetchy test series against India.

Gilbert Enoka has worked for New Zealand rugby for close to two decades, as well as

