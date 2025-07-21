Ian Jones gives his take on the final game against the French over the weekend.

All Blacks v France Q&A: Liam Napier answers your questions following 3-0 series win and the looming Rugby Championship

After a three-test series sweep of France, it appears All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has a lot to consider before he picks his squad for the Rugby Championship.

Liam Napier will join the conversation from 9.30am to 10.30am.

The All Blacks next embark on two tests in Argentina before hosting the World Cup winning Springboks at Eden Park and Sky Stadium.

Robertson introduced six new caps and used 33 different players across the first test win in Dunedin and Saturday’s victory in Hamilton - but it’s enough of the experimenting and time to plan for a Rugby Championship title.

Is captain Scott Barrett now the third best lock in the country after the impressive performances of Fabian Holland and Patrick Tuipulotu? What is the best loose-forward combination? What are the best options at 10 if Beauden Barrett is injured?