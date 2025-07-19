Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v France: World media reacts to Hamilton win as New Zealand sweep test series

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

The All Blacks have beaten France 29-19 and swept the series.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How the world’s media reacted to the All Blacks’ 29-19 victory over France in Hamilton

‘The black monster’

Marc Duzan, Midi Olympique

After more than competing in the first half, the Blues cracked after the break and lost 29 to 19 to the All Blacks. Fabien Galthié’s men return to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save