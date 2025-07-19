Advertisement
All Blacks v France: Depth tested in laboured victory in Hamilton – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson: "We have got to get that balance right." Photo / Alyse Wright

Opinion by Gregor Paul
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks beat France 29-19 in Hamilton on Saturday night.
  • The result completed a clean sweep of the three-test series.
  • Coach Scott Robertson’s selection changes aimed to build depth, though Damian McKenzie still needs to prove his game management.

It was a series clean sweep in the end, but not one achieved with a strong, purposeful performance to generate an abundance of confidence about what lies ahead.

The All Blacks’ third win of the series against France – a 29-19 result claimed on a cold night in

