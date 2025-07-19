The Philadelphia Phillies used their latest match against the Los Angeles Angels to poke fun at Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR director Kristin Cabot after their viral awkward kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert.
During a mid-innings break, the Phillies launched their own kiss cam thatfeatured Coldplay music playing across the stadium and after a few happy couples exchanged kisses, the camera cut to the Phillie Phanatic, who was hugging another mascot wearing a blonde wig.
Both began panicking and ducked for cover as the stadium burst into laughter, while the voice of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin played over the speakers saying: “Either they’re having an affair or just really shy”.