One clip shared to X has already gained more than six million views, while the Phillies posted the clip on their X account with the caption: “Local CEO caught CHEATING at Phillies game?!”

People at the game were holding up signs saying: “This is so my wife” and “no one is cheating on their wives here”.

The clip was in reference to Byron and Cabot’s embarrassing moment at a Coldplay concert on Thursday in Boston, Massachusetts, when the pair were embracing before quickly turning away from the camera.

Footage from the arena quickly spread on social media and the incident became a global news story claiming both Byron and Cabot were having an affair.

In a statement, Astronomer said the alleged relationship caught on camera was unknown to the company’s board and the pair have been placed on leave while an investigation takes place.

Sadly for the Phillies, they suffered a 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Angels.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.