Yet it’s an approach that has been oddly slow to gain favour with rugby minds on these shores.

The closest the All Blacks have come to a ‘Bomb Squad’ was at Twickenham in a warm-up match ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

It didn’t end well, the 35-7 defeat recorded by Ian Foster’s men was the worst in All Blacks history. The Boks that day fielded a 7-1 split.

Of course, you need sufficient depth of talent to pull off a Bomb Squad. An injury in the backline could mean a forward needs to be played out of position. In South Africa’s case, they are aided by having the human uni-tool Kwagga Smith in their ranks — the bustling loosie can happily cover everything from hooker to midfield.

New Zealand’s national game is stacked with ball-playing talent, and any number of our loose forwards could make a decent fist of running the backs. Ardie Savea at second five-eighths for the final 25 minutes of a match? Yes, please.

Since the 1905 Originals first showcased our way of playing the game, mobile skilful forwards have been at the heart of the Kiwi way of doing things. The surprise is that our generally innovative coaching culture didn’t invent the Bomb Squad before the Boks.

It’s forecast to be hot and muggy - the Chiefs in Lautoka today will play in 30C. The starting forwards will be worked ragged in the heat, the bench players will have a chance to make a meaningful impact; coaches in New Zealand will watch with interest.

Drua’s treatment harks back to bad old days of Pacific disregard

The revelation that Fijian Drua players had to travel in the back of a truck after a mix-up over transport arrangements with Super Rugby officials is a reminder of how badly the Pacific Islands have been historically treated by the Southern Hemisphere’s big rugby powers.

It was reported yesterday that Drua players had to travel in a luggage truck after a late-night arrival in Auckland ahead of their round-two match against the Hurricanes. Adding insult to injury, they could not get late checkouts from their hotel in Napier on game day, but later found out the Hurricanes did.

Fijian Drua have been a welcome addition to Super Rugby. Photo / Brett Phibbs, Photosport

Former Fijian international Nemani Nadolo highlighted the team’s situation in a post on social media.

“Every time a Super Rugby franchise visits Fiji, they’re treated like royalty, with police escorts and top-tier hospitality. Can you imagine an Australian or New Zealand team ever being put through something like this?”

For decades, the Pacific Islands seemed to be regarded by New Zealand rugby as merely a talent pool to stack our sides.

When Drua and Moana Pasifika joined the ranks of Super Rugby it was widely celebrated as an acknowledgement of Pacific rugby to the sport in New Zealand, Australia and around the world.

Our national game’s debt to the islands is profound. Drua should be regarded with particular respect, not treated like second-class citizens.