EDITORIAL
When the Chiefs take the field against the Drua in this afternoon’s Super Rugby match, they will dabble with a rugby trend that is gaining traction around the world but remains oddly out of favour in New Zealand.
Clayton McMillan’s men willfield just two backline substitutions — halfback Xavier Roe and outside back Shaun Stevenson are likely to get a final-quarter run alongside six reserve forwards.
Other national sides have followed suit. Ireland (6/2) host France (7/1) in what should be a Six Nations decider on Sunday morning. Among the powerful club sides in Europe, Bomb Squad benches are a common sight.
Of course, you need sufficient depth of talent to pull off a Bomb Squad. An injury in the backline could mean a forward needs to be played out of position. In South Africa’s case, they are aided by having the human uni-tool Kwagga Smith in their ranks — the bustling loosie can happily cover everything from hooker to midfield.
New Zealand’s national game is stacked with ball-playing talent, and any number of our loose forwards could make a decent fist of running the backs. Ardie Savea at second five-eighths for the final 25 minutes of a match? Yes, please.
Since the 1905 Originals first showcased our way of playing the game, mobile skilful forwards have been at the heart of the Kiwi way of doing things. The surprise is that our generally innovative coaching culture didn’t invent the Bomb Squad before the Boks.
It’s forecast to be hot and muggy - the Chiefs in Lautoka today will play in 30C. The starting forwards will be worked ragged in the heat, the bench players will have a chance to make a meaningful impact; coaches in New Zealand will watch with interest.
Drua’s treatment harks back to bad old days of Pacific disregard
It was reported yesterday that Drua players had to travel in a luggage truck after a late-night arrival in Auckland ahead of their round-two match against the Hurricanes. Adding insult to injury, they could not get late checkouts from their hotel in Napier on game day, but later found out the Hurricanes did.
Former Fijian international Nemani Nadolo highlighted the team’s situation in a post on social media.
“Every time a Super Rugby franchise visits Fiji, they’re treated like royalty, with police escorts and top-tier hospitality. Can you imagine an Australian or New Zealand team ever being put through something like this?”